OneTribe Launches Revolutionary SaaS Platform to Simplify PTO Management for Modern Teams

OneTribe was created by co-founders Jeff and Natalie, two entrepreneurs who experienced firsthand the frustrations of managing PTO through manual spreadsheets. Recognizing a growing need for streamlined PTO solutions amidst the rise of hybrid workforces and unlimited PTO policies, they combined their expertise to build a platform that is effortless, transparent, and trusted.

"We envision a workplace where vacations are encouraged, not begrudged, and managing time off is seamless," said co-founder Jeff. "Our mission is to eliminate manual PTO tracking for 10 million people by 2030 and give back a billion hours of productivity to teams around the world."

Unlike traditional HRIS systems or standalone vacation tracking tools, OneTribe prioritizes simplicity and user experience, empowering employees and managers to request and approve PTO in seconds. Key platform features include:

Intuitive dashboard providing instant visibility into PTO history, usage, and balances.

Seamless integration with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook.

Robust reporting capabilities for HR, management, and administration.

Mobile flexibility for requesting and approving vacation on-the-go.

Early pilot programs with multiple companies, including teams of 50+ employees, have generated overwhelmingly positive feedback, highlighting ease of use and tangible improvements in operational efficiency.

OneTribe offers a freemium model, making it accessible for small teams and scalable as companies grow. Subscription plans include a free Starter tier for teams up to 10 members, with additional tiers designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes:

Starter: Free for teams ≤10 members

Growth: $49 /month (annual billing at $39 /month), unlocking integrations and PTO accruals

/month (annual billing at /month), unlocking integrations and PTO accruals Scaling: $99 /month (annual billing at $89 /month), offering multi-policy and advanced workflows

/month (annual billing at /month), offering multi-policy and advanced workflows Enterprise: Customized solutions featuring Single Sign-On (SSO), premium support, API access, and white-glove onboarding

"Our brand promise is clear: time off shouldn't feel like work," noted co-founder Natalie. "OneTribe removes friction, fosters transparency, and empowers high-growth teams to take meaningful breaks without stress or confusion."

To celebrate the launch, OneTribe is offering new customers free access for the first month to experience firsthand how easy PTO management can be. No credit card required. No risk.

Companies interested in simplifying their PTO processes can learn more and sign up at www.onetribe.team.

About OneTribe: OneTribe is a vacation and PTO management SaaS platform designed to simplify and modernize how teams handle time off. Founded by Jeff and Natalie, OneTribe is driven by the belief that transparent and easy PTO management leads to stronger, happier teams. Headquartered in Indiana, OneTribe integrates seamlessly into popular collaboration tools and serves startups and mid-sized businesses worldwide.

Email: [email protected] Phone:‪(408) 780-9768‬ Website: www.onetribe.team

