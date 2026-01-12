OneTwoBlue's PocketPotty is the Must-Have 2026 Travel Essential With Toddlers, Turning Potty Stops Into a Stress-Free Experience

"PocketPotty makes travel easier and stress-free. It folds flat, fits in a purse, backpack or even your back pocket, and is ready for any potty emergency, so parents and kids can focus on family time." Post this

Research shows that after age three, children typically urinate about 12 times per day. As their bladders mature, this decreases to about four to six times daily, meaning frequent potty breaks are a reality, especially during travel.

How It Works:

Open the PocketPotty bag.

Hold it up against your child's body during use.

Liquid turns to solid in seconds with proprietary absorbent tech.

Fold and toss in any trash bin.

PocketPotty offers parents unmatched convenience and easily fits in a purse or glovebox, with quick, easy cleanup that supports potty training efforts. Use it, fold it and toss it with no mess or leaks. It gives families the freedom to enjoy more outings without potty-related issues and helps children develop confidence in using the potty on the go.

Made from paper-based, sustainable materials, PocketPotty provides an eco-friendly alternative and features a unisex design suitable for both girls and boys. PocketPotty is available for $33 per pack, which includes six disposable potties.

For more information, visit onetwoblue.com.

About OneTwoBlue:

OneTwoBlue was founded by Nerissa Holder Hall, a former Nickelodeon executive who grew tired of navigating dirty public restrooms with twins across three countries. The hero product, PocketPotty, is a clean, paper-based, single-use container lined with a non-toxic absorbent core that traps liquid without leaks.

