Onfleet Announces Integration Partnership with Fairmatic to Optimize Delivery Driver Performance and Lower Insurance Costs

The integration represents Onfleet's commitment to empowering businesses with seamless, scalable and innovative delivery management solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onfleet, the fastest growing last mile delivery management software platform, today announced a new integration partnership with Fairmatic, a fleet insurance company designed to reward safety with savings. Businesses that take advantage of the integration will develop a better understanding of their delivery drivers' performance with a free driver analytics dashboard that can reduce insurance rates. The combined solution is ideal for companies that have 10 or more vehicles in their fleets.

The Onfleet/Fairmatic integration provides fleet managers with a comprehensive view of driver performance and can give personalized safety recommendations. The data collected in the dashboard is leveraged to determine whether users can access reduced insurance rates. If an Onfleet customer opts in, Onfleet will send driver analytics information to the Fairmatic dashboard and users can capitalize on the free Driver Analytics, providing insights such as number of active drivers, individual driver performance, and miles driven. Businesses will also benefit from an insurance solution that is custom tailored to their delivery drivers and vehicle usage.

This partnership with Fairmatic builds on Onfleet's robust driver analytics features to use this data to deliver more value and savings for shared customers. On average, Fairmatic customers save at least 20% per year on their insurance premiums and report 49% fewer collisions with 25% overall safety improvements.

"Onfleet's partnership with Fairmatic provides our customers with powerful new insights into driver performance," said Chris Garrison, Director of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Onfleet. "This integration not only enhances fleet safety through detailed analytics but also provides a unique opportunity for our customers to reduce their insurance costs based on real-world driving data."

"Fairmatic's partnership with Onfleet empowers fleet managers with critical insights to manage their drivers more effectively while controlling insurance costs," said Jonathan Matus, Founder & CEO of Fairmatic. "Our unique usage-based, telematics-enabled insurance model, combined with real-time performance analytics, offers a comprehensive solution to improve fleet safety and financial efficiency."

All US-based Onfleet users can access the integration for no additional cost via the embedded software development kit (SDK). Read the blog post and visit www.fairmatic.com/onfleet to learn more about the Onfleet - Fairmatic partner integration.

About Onfleet:

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's software has powered hundreds of millions of deliveries for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit www.onfleet.com

About Fairmatic:

Fairmatic introduced a new commercial insurance category by delivering the first data-driven fleet insurance that rewards safety with savings. Fairmatic's new approach leverages AI-powered technology in combination with deep telematics data to drive meaningful cost savings for fleets by valuing responsible driving leading to safer roads. The Fairmatic underwriting model has been trained and tested with over 200 billion miles of driving data to help fleets proactively manage safety issues with actionable insights. Learn more about Fairmatic at fairmatic.com

