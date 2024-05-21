Onfleet Announces Integration Partnerships with Zapier and When I Work to Streamline Delivery Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onfleet, the fastest growing last mile delivery management software platform, today announced two new integration partnerships aimed at further enhancing the delivery experience for Onfleet customers and their consumers. The integrations with Zapier and When I Work represent Onfleet's commitment to empowering businesses with seamless, scalable and innovative delivery management solutions.

The integrations are focused on eliminating tedious manual tasks from day-to-day delivery operations so businesses can save time and money. Zapier is an online automation tool that connects apps and services to automate repetitive tasks. Ecommerce businesses use Zapier for automatic order uploads and integration with platforms like Shopify, Square, Google Sheets and more third-party apps. Instead of manually connecting apps or uploading orders from third-party tools to Onfleet's Client Portal, businesses can set up their Zapier integration once and forget about manual data uploads.

The When I Work-Onfleet integration improves driver management for businesses of all sizes. The integration is perfect for people juggling their employee schedules and delivery logistics. Onfleet driver schedules are automatically updated every 15 minutes to synchronize with the latest When I Work employee schedules. Businesses can schedule their drivers, plan routes, track hours and manage payments within the Onfleet platform.

"Integrating with Zapier and When I Work connects Onfleet customers with their favorite apps and helps them to manage their delivery operations and workforce effectively," said Chris Garrison, Director of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Onfleet. "Zapier opens up more than 6,000 possible integrations and we've heard a lot of our customers talk about When I Work and how they use it with their drivers, therefore it made sense for us to work with both companies."

Read our Zapier and When I Work integration blog posts and visit Onfleet's website to learn more about partner integrations and sign up for a free trial.

About Onfleet:

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's software has powered hundreds of millions of deliveries for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit www.onfleet.com

