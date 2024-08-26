Onfleet Announces Shopify Partner Integration To Enhance Shopping and Delivery Experience

Shopify is now available in Onfleet's Integrations Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onfleet, the fastest growing last mile delivery management software platform, and Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today a partnership that integrates Shopify's online orders with Onfleet's last mile delivery management software platform.

The new integration will streamline order processing for Shopify users by creating Onfleet delivery tasks automatically from Shopify fulfillment orders. Shopify customers will now have visibility into real-time delivery status, including confirmation that a delivery is scheduled, when it has left the store, and exactly when it arrives at the end-customer, providing a seamless experience from click to doorstep.

Shopify's Global Ecommerce Sales Growth Report says global e-commerce sales are expected to total $6.33 trillion worldwide in 2024. Online sales are anticipated to keep growing and claim an even bigger share of the retail market. Today's announcement helps businesses compete at the forefront of the online shopping and delivery market. Retailers using the Onfleet and Shopify integration will be able to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively, resulting in more happy customers.

Onfleet's Chris Garrison, Director of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Partnerships, says Onfleet will continue to work with quality technology partners such as Shopify. "Shopify is a leading platform for e-commerce and our partnership is a strategic fit because it helps bridge the gap between order and delivery fulfillment. Our customers appreciate the ease of integrations and open API we offer to improve their business processes," Garrison said. "We're thrilled to partner with companies that help us delight customers and keep them coming back for more."

Shopify can be found in Onfleet's new Integrations Marketplace. The Shopify and Onfleet integration is available for Onfleet customers that use Shopify, Shopify customers that also offer delivery, and for businesses looking to set up an online store/e-commerce site, inventory management, process payments, and last mile delivery. People can install the Shopify app here and read more about the integration on Onfleet's blog. Onfleet customers can also reach out to their account representative for details and help with configuration.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's software powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit http://www.onfleet.com

