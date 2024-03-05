Onfleet Welcomes Kjell Hedstrom as Chief Technology Officer

Hedstrom will lead and expand Onfleet's engineering team and capabilities to help thousands of customers worldwide launch, optimize and successfully scale their delivery operations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onfleet, the fastest growing last mile delivery management software platform, today announced Kjell Hedstrom has been named as the company's Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Hedstrom brings with him considerable engineering leadership experience, having held the Head of Engineering role at Ganaz, VP of Engineering at Flowhub and as a Senior Engineering Manager at ClassPass.

Hedstrom will lead Onfleet's engineering team consisting of managers plus individual contributors across various product squads. He will ensure the company maintains a world class engineering culture and continues to be a place that values innovation and cutting edge technology.

Reporting directly to the CEO, the CTO role provides a unique opportunity to influence the evolution of Onfleet's product, shaping workplace culture and driving overall company growth.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Kjell to the Onfleet leadership team. He brings decades of engineering leadership experience and will help us accelerate our development efforts, maintain our world class engineering culture, and our position as the most innovative last mile delivery management platform in the world. We've built a reputation over the years as the most advanced, powerful, and reliable software in the market and our engineering-centric culture is a major factor. Kjell will help us ensure we extend this lead over the coming years," said Khaled Naim, Onfleet's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Hedstrom shared his enthusiasm for joining Onfleet, "I was drawn to Onfleet because of its strong commitment to using technology to create positive societal impact. The opportunity to work for a customer-centric organization that uses geospatial data to provide logistics solutions for thousands of businesses aligns perfectly with my goal of working with impactful companies and technologies."

Hedstrom's background in the defense, network security, medical technology and air traffic control industries contributed to his choice to work at Onfleet. "I have come to appreciate the power of technology in improving people's lives. Onfleet's focus on creating efficient logistics solutions not only drives economic growth but also contributes to a more sustainable and connected world," Hedstrom said.

"I am eager to be a part of Onfleet's culture, as evidenced by the passion and intrinsic rewards of its employees. I believe that a strong company culture is essential for fostering innovation and collaboration, and I am excited to contribute to Onfleet's success," he added.

Hedstrom's appointment marks an important chapter in Onfleet's journey as it continues to revolutionize last mile delivery management with best-in-class technology and a commitment to customer success.

For Onfleet images, please see the press kit here.

About Onfleet:

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's software has powered hundreds of millions of deliveries for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit www.onfleet.com

