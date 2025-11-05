Ongoing Legacy of Culinary Excellence and Community Giving in Napa Valley at La Toque

"At La Toque, our mission has always been to support local nonprofits where we can see the direct benefits to our community," says Chef Frank Post this

"At La Toque, our mission has always been to support local nonprofits where we can see the direct benefits to our community," says Chef Frank. "Hospitality is at the heart of what we do, and that extends far beyond the dining room. I've been fortunate to share my craft for 50 years, and I'm as excited as ever to continue giving back through food, partnerships, and shared experiences."

Each year, La Toque transforms into El Toque for its five-course Cinco de Mayo Benefit Dinner. Proceeds support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center, providing critical services for Napa's Latinx community.

For over five years, and more than 50,000 lunches served, La Toque has partnered with the Napa Farmers Market and Abode Services as a Collaborating Community Champion, joining forces to combat homelessness and provide essential support to vulnerable residents. The restaurant also hosts the annual "Friends of the Market" fundraiser, benefitting local food access programs. In recognition of his ongoing leadership and community impact, Chef Ken Frank was honored by the Napa Chamber of Commerce in 2024 as a Collaborating Community Champion.

Beyond philanthropy, Chef Frank is a leader in culinary education and truffle gastronomy. He plays a central role in the Napa Truffle Festival and remains the first, and only, American chef invited to participate in the prestigious Fiera Internazionale Tartufo Bianco d'Alba in Italy. His long-standing friendship with Jacques Pépin highlights a shared commitment to mentorship, artistry, and culinary tradition.

Notes of Philanthropy Distinction

Over 10 years raising $100,000 for the annual Cinco de Mayo Benefit Dinner supporting Puertas Abiertas

Ongoing supporter of Planned Parenthood Northern California

Annual sponsor and honorary chair for Meals on Wheels

Continued support for the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Center

Over the past five years, donated 50,000 monthly meals to Napa's unhoused community through the South Napa Shelter and, during the pandemic, served hot lunches to local residents in need

Proud participant in the Jacques Pépin Foundation 90/90 Dinner

"Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of La Toque," says Chef Frank. "Our success allows us to give back, and we are proud to stand alongside the nonprofits and partners who make Napa Valley stronger every day."

About La Toque

La Toque is the signature restaurant of Chef Ken Frank, located in downtown Napa at the Westin Verasa. Recognized with a Michelin Star for over a decade and Wine Spectator's Grand Award since 2014, La Toque is celebrated for its French-inspired, seasonally driven menus and world-class wine program. The restaurant's seasonal menus are thoughtfully crafted, featuring ingredients sourced from a trusted network of local farmers, growers, and producers. At La Toque, every dish reflects a dedication to peak-season ingredients, sustainability, and ethically produced foods. For more information, visit www.latoque.com or @LaToque on Facebook and @LaToqueRestaurant on Instagram.

