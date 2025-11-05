Ongoing Legacy of Culinary Excellence and Community Giving in Napa Valley at La Toque

Chef Ken Frank Celebrates 70th Birthday in Style, Honoring Philanthropy and Culinary Innovation
NAPA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As National Philanthropy Day approaches, Michelin-recommended restaurant La Toque reaffirms its enduring commitment to community service, food access, cultural celebration, and culinary excellence. Under the leadership of Chef Ken Frank, La Toque stands not only as a beacon of fine dining in Napa Valley but also as a vital force supporting local nonprofits and relief initiatives. From disaster response to cultural enrichment, La Toque continues to blend world-class hospitality with a deep spirit of generosity.
This November, Chef Frank celebrates his milestone 70th birthday alongside his longtime friend and culinary icon Jacques Pépin, who turns 90 this year. In honor of the occasion, La Toque is treating every guest in November to a special 'Birthday Bouche', a signature gesture of Chef Frank's passion for delighting diners.
"At La Toque, our mission has always been to support local nonprofits where we can see the direct benefits to our community," says Chef Frank. "Hospitality is at the heart of what we do, and that extends far beyond the dining room. I've been fortunate to share my craft for 50 years, and I'm as excited as ever to continue giving back through food, partnerships, and shared experiences."
Each year, La Toque transforms into El Toque for its five-course Cinco de Mayo Benefit Dinner. Proceeds support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center, providing critical services for Napa's Latinx community.
For over five years, and more than 50,000 lunches served, La Toque has partnered with the Napa Farmers Market and Abode Services as a Collaborating Community Champion, joining forces to combat homelessness and provide essential support to vulnerable residents. The restaurant also hosts the annual "Friends of the Market" fundraiser, benefitting local food access programs. In recognition of his ongoing leadership and community impact, Chef Ken Frank was honored by the Napa Chamber of Commerce in 2024 as a Collaborating Community Champion.
Beyond philanthropy, Chef Frank is a leader in culinary education and truffle gastronomy. He plays a central role in the Napa Truffle Festival and remains the first, and only, American chef invited to participate in the prestigious Fiera Internazionale Tartufo Bianco d'Alba in Italy. His long-standing friendship with Jacques Pépin highlights a shared commitment to mentorship, artistry, and culinary tradition.
Notes of Philanthropy Distinction
- Over 10 years raising $100,000 for the annual Cinco de Mayo Benefit Dinner supporting Puertas Abiertas
- Ongoing supporter of Planned Parenthood Northern California
- Annual sponsor and honorary chair for Meals on Wheels
- Continued support for the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Center
- Over the past five years, donated 50,000 monthly meals to Napa's unhoused community through the South Napa Shelter and, during the pandemic, served hot lunches to local residents in need
- Proud participant in the Jacques Pépin Foundation 90/90 Dinner
"Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of La Toque," says Chef Frank. "Our success allows us to give back, and we are proud to stand alongside the nonprofits and partners who make Napa Valley stronger every day."
About La Toque
La Toque is the signature restaurant of Chef Ken Frank, located in downtown Napa at the Westin Verasa. Recognized with a Michelin Star for over a decade and Wine Spectator's Grand Award since 2014, La Toque is celebrated for its French-inspired, seasonally driven menus and world-class wine program. The restaurant's seasonal menus are thoughtfully crafted, featuring ingredients sourced from a trusted network of local farmers, growers, and producers. At La Toque, every dish reflects a dedication to peak-season ingredients, sustainability, and ethically produced foods. For more information, visit www.latoque.com or @LaToque on Facebook and @LaToqueRestaurant on Instagram.
