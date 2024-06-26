Online College offers August Open House Events for Graduate and Undergraduate programs

Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's Public Online College, offers Open House events (via Zoom) covering all online Graduate and Undergraduate degrees. Admissions and Program Directors will share benefits of affordable, convenient online degree programs and answer all questions. Attendees Apply Free.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) offers two virtual Open House events in August. Prospects interested in online Bachelor's and Master's degrees are encouraged to attend via Zoom. Learn about the College and its high value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.
Event Date – Wednesday, August 7 at 5:30PM ET – Career-focused Undergraduate degrees in all fields including Business Administration, Social Work, Cybersecurity, Early Childhood Education, Public Safety Administration, Nursing, Software Development, and Health Care degrees will be covered.
Event Date – Monday, August 12 at 5:30PM ET – All Graduate Degree Programs and Certificates including Health Care Administration, Health Informatics, and Organizational Leadership will be covered.
Register for these Zoom events at : http://www.CharterOak.edu/finishcollege
Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice, Software Development and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration.
Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
Media Contact
Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 8605153701, [email protected], https://www.CharterOak.edu
SOURCE Charter Oak State College
Share this article