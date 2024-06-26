Online College offers August Open House Events for Graduate and Undergraduate programs

Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's Public Online College, offers Open House events (via Zoom) covering all online Graduate and Undergraduate degrees. Admissions and Program Directors will share benefits of affordable, convenient online degree programs and answer all questions. Attendees Apply Free.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) offers two virtual Open House events in August. Prospects interested in online Bachelor's and Master's degrees are encouraged to attend via Zoom. Learn about the College and its high value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.