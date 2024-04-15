Online College offers Business Degrees Open House Event

Online college, Charter Oak State College, offers virtual Open House Event covering popular online Business Degrees in Business Administration, Human Resources Management, Organizational Leadership. Register to attend via Zoom at https://www.CharterOak.edu/Business

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College offers virtual Open House

May 14, 2024 for Online, Undergraduate Business Degree Programs

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu/Business) offers a virtual Open House event Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective Business students. Learn about the College and its popular, affordable, ONLINE Business degrees in Business Administration, Organizational Leadership, and Human Resources Management.

All event attendees apply free.

Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and accepts qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military, and professional certifications. 100% online classes offer convenience and flexibility suited for busy working adults.

Event Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Event Time: 5:30 PM, ET

Register for Zoom link: http://www.CharterOak.edu/Business

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, serving students nationally, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Media Contact

Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 860-515-3880, [email protected], https://www.CharterOak.edu

SOURCE Charter Oak State College