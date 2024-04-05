Online College offers Graduate Programs virtual Open House 5-8-24

A leader in online education for over 20 years, Charter Oak's career-focused programs offer the ability to leverage existing skills, professional experience, and degrees or credentials to the Master's level Post this

M.S. in Health Care Administration – for those seeking management or leadership roles in a health care environment

M.S. in Health Informatics – ideal for those interested in the improvement of health system processes utilizing data analytics

M.S. in Organizational Leadership – ideal for those pursuing a leadership position in any field

These online programs have no GRE or GMAT requirements, offer 100% online classes that accommodate work schedules, and offer the convenience and flexibility suited for busy professionals.

Event Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Event Time: 5:30PM, ET

Register online at: https://www.CharterOak.edu/masters

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

