Online College Offers Undergraduate Programs Virtual Open House Event

Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's Public Online College, offers Open House event covering all online undergraduate degrees (via Zoom). Admissions and Program Directors will share benefits of online degree programs and answer all questions. Attendees Apply Free.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu/FinishCollege) offers a virtual Undergraduate Open House Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn about the College and its high value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.
The online College offers career-focused degrees and certificates in majors such as Business Administration, Social Work, Health Information Management, Nursing, Human Resources Management, Early Childhood Education, Health Care Administration, Public Safety Administration, Criminal Justice, Sociology, plus others. New this Fall – a fully online Bachelor's in Software Development. Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and honoring qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military, and professional certifications.
Event Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Event Time: 5:30 PM ET
Register for Zoom link: https://www.CharterOak.edu/finishcollege
Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Social Work and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education
Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 8605153701, [email protected], https://www.charteroak.edu
