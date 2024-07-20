Online Generator Seller Announces Cummins 7-Day Inflation Fighter Discount For Homeowners

Cordova, Tennessee based Buckeye Power Systems, LLC announced its partnership with Cummins Power Generation and a 7-day inflation fighting 5% discount on the popular Cummins 20kW RS20A air-cooled home standby generator. The discount applies for purchases between July 25th and August 1st, 2024.
CORDOVA, Tenn., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cordova, Tennessee based Buckeye Power Systems, LLC announced its participation with Cummins Power Generation and its 7-day 5% discount for homeowners on the popular RS20A 20kW HSB air-cooled home standby generator. The discount also applies to the RS20AC kit which includes a 200-Amp Automatic Transfer Switch. The discount applies for purchases between July 25th and August 1st, 2024.
David Richey, president of Buckeye Power Systems, said today, "The 7-day special discount applies to Cummins 20kW air-cooled home standby generator which is also its most popular model. The 20kW generator provides whole house coverage for homes up to 2000 square feet. The same generator also provides managed whole house coverage for homes up to 3000 square feet."
Richey said the Cummins 20kW includes a built-in load management feature which manages the operation of high-power consumers like air conditioners, kitchen ovens, and clothes dryers. "The load management feature prevents certain loads from operating when the generator is already operating at or near peak performance," Richey continued. "So, the RS20A offers managed whole house coverage for homes up to 3000 square feet."
When fueled by natural gas, homeowners enjoy an unlimited supply of fuel from their utility supplier, thus eliminating the need for fuel storage. The same generator can also be fueled by liquid-propane (LP). A 5-year manufacturer's warranty is standard and extended warranty coverage up to 10 years is available as an option.
In the current inflationary economic environment, the price rollback should be warmly welcomed among homeowners looking for special deals on standby power. The Buckeye Power Systems website currently offers the Cummins RS20A for $5,069 with no sales tax in most states, less the $253.45 discount. The Cummins RS20AC kit includes a 200-Amp Automatic Transfer Switch and is offered for $5995 less a $299.75 discount during the 7-day special promotion.
Buckeye Power Systems is also offering a $500 VISA Gift Card for purchase of the two other Cummins air-cooled home standby generators including the 13kW Cummins RS13A and the 17kW Cummins RS17A.
Media Contact
Steve Baker, Buckeye Power Systems, LLC, 1 19013798097, [email protected], https://buckeyepowersystems.com
David Richey, Buckeye Power Systems, LLC, 1 9013798097, [email protected], https://buckeyepowersystems.com
SOURCE Buckeye Power Systems, LLC
Share this article