Online Generator Seller Announces Cummins 7-Day Inflation Fighter Discount For Homeowners

Richey said the Cummins 20kW includes a built-in load management feature which manages the operation of high-power consumers like air conditioners, kitchen ovens, and clothes dryers. "The load management feature prevents certain loads from operating when the generator is already operating at or near peak performance," Richey continued. "So, the RS20A offers managed whole house coverage for homes up to 3000 square feet."

When fueled by natural gas, homeowners enjoy an unlimited supply of fuel from their utility supplier, thus eliminating the need for fuel storage. The same generator can also be fueled by liquid-propane (LP). A 5-year manufacturer's warranty is standard and extended warranty coverage up to 10 years is available as an option.

In the current inflationary economic environment, the price rollback should be warmly welcomed among homeowners looking for special deals on standby power. The Buckeye Power Systems website currently offers the Cummins RS20A for $5,069 with no sales tax in most states, less the $253.45 discount. The Cummins RS20AC kit includes a 200-Amp Automatic Transfer Switch and is offered for $5995 less a $299.75 discount during the 7-day special promotion.

Buckeye Power Systems is also offering a $500 VISA Gift Card for purchase of the two other Cummins air-cooled home standby generators including the 13kW Cummins RS13A and the 17kW Cummins RS17A.

