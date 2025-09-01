Online Marketing Standard Expands Service Line with Optimized Press Release Solutions

Online Marketing Standard, a leading digital marketing agency, has introduced its new Optimized Press Release Services. This offering combines traditional wire distribution with advanced SEO and AI Engine Optimization (AEO) strategies to help businesses achieve lasting online visibility, credibility, and authority across both search engines and AI-driven platforms.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online Marketing Standard (OMS), a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, local SEO, and paid media solutions, today announced the launch of its new Optimized Press Release Services. This innovative offering is designed to help businesses maximize visibility across traditional online media outlets while also positioning their content for emerging AI-driven discovery platforms.

With digital search and discovery habits evolving at a rapid pace, the value of a press release now extends far beyond a one-time announcement. Optimized press releases represent a powerful long-term visibility asset. By blending classic PR distribution methods with cutting-edge AI Engine Optimization (AEO) strategies, OMS ensures that every release is not only published through top wire services but also indexed, understood, and recommended by AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Grok (X), and Claude.

"Traditional PR has always been about visibility and credibility," said Sean Bolton, CEO of Online Marketing Standard. "What makes our new press release services different is that we optimize each release for news outlets, traditional search engines, and AI platforms. This approach helps our clients become discoverable and authoritative in the spaces where people are actively searching for real-time information."

Key Benefits of Optimized Press Releases:

Extended Online Visibility

Unlike traditional releases that fade after initial coverage, optimized press releases live on as permanent, indexable assets. By incorporating SEO and AEO principles, each release continues generating digital visibility long after publication.

AI-Engine Readiness

With AI platforms now shaping how consumers access information, OMS ensures press releases are structured to align with how these models retrieve, interpret, and cite content. This increases the likelihood of client stories being surfaced in AI-generated answers, conversations, and summaries.

Stronger Search Rankings

By embedding entity-rich keywords, backlinks, and structured data, press releases directly support broader SEO strategies. Each release contributes to improved domain authority, higher rankings, and increased referral traffic.

Credibility and Brand Authority

Wire-distributed releases syndicated across hundreds of reputable online publications instantly boost brand reputation. Being featured on high-authority news sites and industry outlets signals credibility to both consumers and search algorithms.

Multichannel Amplification

Optimized press releases are designed to be repurposed into blogs, social content, and newsletters, ensuring maximum ROI. This integrated approach extends reach across owned, earned, and AI-driven channels.

Performance Transparency

OMS tracks not only traditional media pickups and backlinks but also monitors how releases impact AI-driven visibility. Clients receive detailed reporting that showcases the full spectrum of digital impact.

Comprehensive Service Offering

The new Optimized Press Release Services include:

Keyword & Entity Research – Targeted terms and structured content that align with search engines and AI models.

Editorial Development – Professionally written releases tailored to resonate with journalists, readers, and AI engines alike.

Wire Distribution – Nationwide and industry-specific syndication through trusted PR networks.

Performance Tracking – Advanced analytics measuring both traditional pickup and AI-driven discoverability.

This new service complements OMS's suite of digital marketing solutions, including SEO, local SEO, and paid media campaigns. Together, these services empower businesses to strengthen their online authority, capture audience attention, and remain competitive in a digital landscape increasingly influenced by AI.

For more information about Online Marketing Standard's Optimized Press Release Services, please visit https://semstandard.com.

