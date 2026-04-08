Online Marketing Standard Launches Newly Redesigned Website, Showcasing Advanced SEO, AEO/GEO, and Strategic Partnership with Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions

"Our partnership with Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is a great example of where digital marketing is heading, more specialized, more strategic, and more tied to real business outcomes." Post this

The redesign goes beyond aesthetics, highlighting OMS's commitment to affordability, delivering enterprise-level marketing strategies backed by 50+ years of combined experience without breaking the bank. With a strong focus on SMB marketing, the OMS team ensures clients receive top-tier websites and high-performing, moderately priced marketing strategies.

At the center of this approach is OMS's focus on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), two rapidly growing disciplines that are reshaping how brands are discovered online.

"Search is no longer just about ranking on Google; it's about being understood and surfaced by AI engines that are answering questions directly," said Sean Bolton, Founder of Online Marketing Standard. "Our new website reflects how we help clients adapt to that shift. We're building digital strategies that position brands as the answer, not just another option."

The updated website provides a clearer, more structured look at OMS's core services, including:

Local SEO Driven for Leads – Strategic optimization of your website, Google Business Profile, and local listings to drive calls, form fills, and real inquiries from customers actively searching in your service areas

AI-Engine Optimization (AEO/GEO) – Clear, structured content and keyword strategies designed to help your business show up in AI search tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity

Google Ads & Paid Media Management – Targeted campaigns built to generate leads quickly while keeping cost per lead efficient and scalable

Technical SEO & Site Audits – Straightforward analysis of your website's performance, speed, and structure so it's set up correctly to rank and convert

WordPress Website Design & Development – Clean, conversion-focused websites built to look professional, load fast, and turn visitors into customers

Authority Link Development & Digital PR – Strategic placements and press releases that build credibility, improve rankings, and increase visibility across search and AI platforms

In addition to showcasing its service offerings, the new website highlights OMS's growing role within the home services and energy sectors through its partnership with Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

As a marketing partner, OMS works closely with generator dealers and installers across the country, helping them improve their digital presence, generate leads, and compete in increasingly crowded local markets. The collaboration includes strategic guidance, training initiatives, and tailored marketing programs designed specifically for the standby power industry.

"Our partnership with Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is a great example of where digital marketing is heading; more specialized, more strategic, and more tied to real business outcomes," Bolton added. "We're not just running campaigns. We're helping dealers and contractors build sustainable growth engines in their markets."

The redesigned site also reflects OMS's broader positioning as a boutique, high-touch agency that prioritizes measurable performance over vanity metrics. Rather than focusing solely on rankings or impressions, OMS emphasizes lead quality, cost efficiency, and long-term return on investment.

With a strong foundation in industries such as behavioral health, home services, and professional services, Online Marketing Standard has built a reputation for delivering affordable, results-driven marketing solutions tailored to each client's market.

The new website serves as both a resource and a roadmap, offering insights into how businesses can compete in today's fragmented search landscape while preparing for what's next, without overextending marketing budgets.

To explore the new website and learn more about Online Marketing Standard's services, visit https://semstandard.com.

Media Contact

Sean Bolton, Online Marketing Standard, 1 407-604-0990, [email protected], https://semstandard.com

SOURCE Online Marketing Standard