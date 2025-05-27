Online Ordained Ministers of the Universal Life Church Sue Virginia Officials Over Discrimination

In so blatantly discriminating against ULC ministers simply because they became ordained and congregate through the ULC, Virginia officials have acted in a way that is both illegal and offensive. Post this

The overarching guiding message of the Universal Life Church is that "we are all children of the same universe". Daily, the Church and its ministers work faithfully to deliver this message across the globe. To that end, the Universal Life Church will not be a silent witness to the disenfranchisement of any group. The ULC will not rest until its ministers and members are able to enjoy the rights and freedoms guaranteed to all citizens, not just in Virginia but around the world.

The lawsuit, which was brought by the ULC and two of its ministers in the State, names specifically R. Steven Landes (Clerk of Circuit Court for Augusta County, VA), Tim A. Martin (Commonwealth's Attorney for Augusta County, VA), Staci N. Falls (Clerk of Circuit Court for the City of Staunton, VA), and Jeffrey Gaines (Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Staunton, VA) in their official capacities. It asserts that these officials - like most officials acting in these capacities throughout Virginia - have improperly denied the rights of ULC ministers to legally solemnize religious weddings while granting those same privileges to ministers of other faiths - in some cases going so far as to blatantly recommend specific non-ULC ministers to would-be couples filing for their marriage licenses.

One of the most fundamental founding principles of the United States is that individuals should feel free to worship as they see fit. After successful recent legal actions brought by the Universal Life Church in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, Virginia remains one of the only states in the entire country that effectively bans Universal Life Church ministers from solemnizing marriages. The Church is hopeful that a victory in this case will send a clear message to all Virginia officials that discrimination targeting ULC ministers is unconstitutional.

In so blatantly discriminating against ULC ministers simply because they became ordained and congregate through the ULC, Virginia officials have acted in a way that is both illegal and offensive. The Universal Life Church welcomes any opportunity to defend itself and its ministers and looks forward to securing their rights.

