Online Retail Behemoth's Monopolistic Tactics Under Fire; RedCloud's AI-Powered Platform Empowers SMBs

Among the FTC's allegations against the retail giant is Amazon's "exclusionary conduct" that stifles the growth of current and emerging competitors with "punitive and coercive tactics" and "preventing its current or future rivals from attracting a critical mass of shoppers and sellers." (1) Third-party sellers, primarily small and medium-sized businesses, are responsible for 60% of Amazon's total sales. (2) Third-party sellers are Amazon's most valuable commodity; however, a survey by Marketplace Pulse reports that Amazon siphons off 50% of all third-party sales—a 15% referral fee, a 20% to 35% Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) fee, and up to 15% for advertising and promotions. (3)

Then there's "Project Nessie," an algorithm deployed by Amazon to control pricing. Nessie identified profitable products and raised their prices, encouraging other online retailers to do the same, inflating consumer spend. According to the FTC, Nessie generated over $1 billion in excess profits for Amazon. (4) The FTC lawsuit also points to Amazon's "anti-discounting strategy" that punishes third-party sellers if they offer lower prices by dropping them so far down the search results hierarchy that they essentially disappear into oblivion. (1)

Reuters examined a trove of Amazon's documents, including emails, strategy papers, and business plans, revealing a corporate strategy to create knockoffs of its competitors' products. The internal documents showed that Amazon studied the proprietary data of other brands on its site to identify and copy products as a "reference" or "benchmark." They replicated the products and then rigged search results to steer consumers to Amazon's private brands. (5)

Another issue is the proliferation of counterfeit items on Amazon's platform, which reportedly comprises up to 60% of its products. (6) One study analyzed a whopping 33.5 million reviews for Amazon's bestselling products and found that 43% of them were fake. (7) Social media influencers can earn over $2,000 per month through Amazon Vine or the Amazon Influencer Program to review and recommend products. (8)

Floyd contends, "Amazon creates an artificial economy for consumers. Its lack of transparency creates an illusion of what it means to shop online. By not providing accurate information, people frequently must buy the same item three times over until they get what they were looking for in the first place. And despite the massive number of products available, consumers actually have fewer choices because they are Amazon's choices."

There is a common misconception that most third-party sellers owe their existence solely to Amazon, and there is some truth to that within the framework of traditional eCommerce. However, industry giants are not immune to shifts in consumer behavior. Blockbuster Video, once the unquestioned leader in at-home entertainment, was done in by the convenience, choice, and instant gratification of on-demand streaming services.

Traditional eCommerce is predatory and controlling, solely benefitting big-tech providers who own all the data and try to own the entire supply chain. This centralized model is eradicating small businesses by restricting access to the tools needed to drive growth.

Floyd explains, "Third-party sellers are two million strong. Imagine amassing that strength to turn the tables. It's all about purchasing power. If you get the purchasing right, then the selling takes care of itself. Open Commerce grants SMBs more autonomy and freedom to engage with trusted trading partners who provide authentic, top-quality products, leveling the playing field of online trade."

RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform™ gives SMBs the keys to the eCommerce kingdom.

About RedCloud

RedCloud Technology, founded in 2012, stands as a "Rebel Alliance," leading a bold, second-generation e-commerce transformation. Rejecting the high fees of tech giants, RedCloud leverages AI-driven supply chain solutions to empower smaller businesses, giving them the tools to compete with major corporations. Their democratized, cloud-based platform provides real-time financial visibility, offering a level playing field that breaks free from the dominance of conventional marketplaces. RedCloud embodies a fairer, more inclusive digital commerce future where Davids can stand tall against Goliaths. For more about RedCloud Technology visit their website at https://redcloudtechnology.com/.

