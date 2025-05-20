OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money Secures PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, CCPA, and NIST 800-53 Certifications

"These certifications are more than just badges," said Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money. "They reflect years of commitment to doing things right—for our clients, for our partners, and for the future of financial technology." Post this

What each certification means for you

SOC 1 — Confirms that the platform's financial processes are secure, accurate, and auditable.

SOC 2 — Ensures customer data is protected across five pillars: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

HIPAA — Guarantees healthcare clients that all protected health information (PHI) is handled in full compliance with U.S. federal law.

GDPR — Aligns operations with Europe's stringent data-protection rules, giving all users stronger privacy rights.

PCI DSS — Verifies that credit-card data is processed and stored to the highest payment-industry standards, reducing fraud risk.

risk. ISO/IEC 27001 — Demonstrates a mature, independently audited information-security management system that safeguards data assets end-to-end.

ISO 9001 — Validates a company-wide commitment to quality management and continual service improvement.

ISO 20000 — Confirms consistent, reliable delivery of IT services through best-practice service-management processes.

CCPA — Shows full compliance with California's consumer-privacy regulations, enhancing transparency and user control over personal data.

NIST 800-53 — Highlights federal-grade security and privacy controls—originally developed for U.S. government systems—now applied to protect your most sensitive information.

"These certifications are more than just badges—they represent our promise to deliver secure, reliable, and compliant financial tools," said Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com, the flagship payments platform from Zil Money Corporation.

The platform provides access to a live demo and a 15-day free trial, both hassle-free and activated with just an email. Each of these standards has been designed to raise the bar for privacy, integrity, and operational performance.

The company believes that technology should serve people, not confuse or endanger them. With these certifications, users—from small businesses to enterprise-level clients—can feel confident knowing their financial tools are built with safety and compliance at the core.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money, is a cloud-based financial technology designed for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers a range of services including check printing, ACH transfers, wire payments, virtual cards, and global money movement—all from a single dashboard.

Media Contact

Tahir Haneef, OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money, 1 408-222-8012, [email protected], https://onlinecheckwriter.com/

SOURCE OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money