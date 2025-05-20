OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money Secures PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, CCPA, and NIST 800-53 Certifications

The B2B Payments Leader is Now Officially Certified for End-to-End Security
TYLER, Texas, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money, a leader in digital payment solutions, has obtained key industry certifications, including PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, CCPA, and NIST 800-53. The payment platform has always prioritized security and compliance, and these certifications formally validate its long-standing commitment to protecting user data and maintaining operational excellence.
For customers navigating complex regulatory environments, trust is non-negotiable. With cyber threats growing and data regulations tightening, these certifications signal to clients that their information is safeguarded with the highest standards.
What each certification means for you
- SOC 1 — Confirms that the platform's financial processes are secure, accurate, and auditable.
- SOC 2 — Ensures customer data is protected across five pillars: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
- HIPAA — Guarantees healthcare clients that all protected health information (PHI) is handled in full compliance with U.S. federal law.
- GDPR — Aligns operations with Europe's stringent data-protection rules, giving all users stronger privacy rights.
- PCI DSS — Verifies that credit-card data is processed and stored to the highest payment-industry standards, reducing fraud risk.
- ISO/IEC 27001 — Demonstrates a mature, independently audited information-security management system that safeguards data assets end-to-end.
- ISO 9001 — Validates a company-wide commitment to quality management and continual service improvement.
- ISO 20000 — Confirms consistent, reliable delivery of IT services through best-practice service-management processes.
- CCPA — Shows full compliance with California's consumer-privacy regulations, enhancing transparency and user control over personal data.
- NIST 800-53 — Highlights federal-grade security and privacy controls—originally developed for U.S. government systems—now applied to protect your most sensitive information.
"These certifications are more than just badges—they represent our promise to deliver secure, reliable, and compliant financial tools," said Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com, the flagship payments platform from Zil Money Corporation.
The platform provides access to a live demo and a 15-day free trial, both hassle-free and activated with just an email. Each of these standards has been designed to raise the bar for privacy, integrity, and operational performance.
The company believes that technology should serve people, not confuse or endanger them. With these certifications, users—from small businesses to enterprise-level clients—can feel confident knowing their financial tools are built with safety and compliance at the core.
OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money, is a cloud-based financial technology designed for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers a range of services including check printing, ACH transfers, wire payments, virtual cards, and global money movement—all from a single dashboard.
