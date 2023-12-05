OnlineCheckWriter.com Simplifies Check Ordering - Offers Instant Check Printing with Drag and Drop Templates

Effortlessly personalize and print checks using any printer instead of ordering checks.

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading payments platform, announced an upgraded UI for a better check printing and payment experience. Businesses can pay and get paid using e-checks, printed checks, mail checks, and check drafts, along with other debit and credit options. They can create and personalize business checks and print them using any printer and blank paper from anywhere. This feature is designed for businesses to simplify and quicken check transactions. The leading payments platform has over 80,00,000 users and $50 billion in processed transactions. Its user-friendly interface and innovative payment services position the platform for global growth, serving businesses worldwide.

This efficient alternative to ordering checks and manually writing checks offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop UI, allowing users to add logos, select fonts and styles, and seamlessly customize to align with brand identities professionally. It is estimated that users can save over 80% on check printing costs as they can print checks from any printer without the need for special paper.

OnlineCheckWriter.com's Positive Pay feature helps businesses identify suspicious or unauthorized checks. This added security feature offers protection against fraud, giving users better financial control.

The check printing platform has recently added new templates for designing checks. These templates include categories like business, personal, payroll, and premium checks, making it fast and simple to create personalized and professional-looking checks."We are excited to introduce these enhanced features to our check printing platform," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "Our goal is to provide a streamlined, secure solution for payments. With all the features, we are taking a significant step towards making it more accessible, cost-effective, and secure for businesses."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to providing creative payment solutions that meet changing business requirements. "We will continue to lead the way in revolutionizing financial processes for businesses, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for check printing and security," Sabeer added. The SaaS platforms under Zil Money Corp. have integrated with popular accounting and payroll platforms. In addition to checks, they offer various payment options such as ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, mail checks, debit cards, virtual cards, international payments, and get-paid links.

