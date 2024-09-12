OnlineMastersDegrees.org celebrates HBCU Week with new scholarship guide for Black graduate students

To honor HBCU Week, OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) has launched a new scholarship guide for Black and African-American graduate students.
RENO, Nev., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) – a leading provider of master's degree resources and information online – has released a new three-part guide to help Black students earn scholarships for graduate school. The guide offers a curated list of 30 scholarships, five key strategies to stand out on a scholarship application, and 10 online resources that connect Black students to hundreds of additional graduate-level funding opportunities nationwide.
"Black Americans face unique barriers in accessing higher education," said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org. "These challenges contribute to significant disparities in both opportunity and outcomes. Scholarships and other forms of no-cost funding are vital in boosting Black college enrollment and bridging these gaps."
The high cost of college remains a major reason for declines in Black student enrollment. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Black enrollment at colleges and universities dropped 22 percent between 2010 and 2020, and remained flat for graduate-level education over that same period. In contrast, HBCU enrollment has increased in recent years, outpacing comparable non-HBCUs by six percent.
"HBCUs offer numerous advantages for Black college students, particularly it terms of affordability," said Darland. "Beyond lower tuition rates, many HBCUs have work programs, institutional scholarships and stipends that make higher education more financially manageable."
The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) reports that HBCUs are 28 percent cheaper than their non-HBCU peers, and 70 percent of UNCF scholarship recipients graduate college within six years. Together, HBCUs and scholarships play a pivotal role in Black college student success.
"We hope our guide can help Black students find the funding they need to pursue a college education," added Darland. "While OMD's resources focus mostly on graduate students, Black students at all levels of higher education should be able to benefit from them."
OMD's scholarship guide for Black graduate students can be found at the following location:
"Graduate Scholarships for Black College Students" - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/scholarships/african-american-students/
