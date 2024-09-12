OnlineMastersDegrees.org celebrates HBCU Week with new scholarship guide for Black graduate students

"HBCUs offer numerous advantages for Black college students, particularly it terms of affordability. Beyond lower tuition rates, many HBCUs have work programs, institutional scholarships and stipends that make higher education more financially manageable." Post this

The high cost of college remains a major reason for declines in Black student enrollment. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Black enrollment at colleges and universities dropped 22 percent between 2010 and 2020, and remained flat for graduate-level education over that same period. In contrast, HBCU enrollment has increased in recent years, outpacing comparable non-HBCUs by six percent.

"HBCUs offer numerous advantages for Black college students, particularly it terms of affordability," said Darland. "Beyond lower tuition rates, many HBCUs have work programs, institutional scholarships and stipends that make higher education more financially manageable."

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) reports that HBCUs are 28 percent cheaper than their non-HBCU peers, and 70 percent of UNCF scholarship recipients graduate college within six years. Together, HBCUs and scholarships play a pivotal role in Black college student success.

"We hope our guide can help Black students find the funding they need to pursue a college education," added Darland. "While OMD's resources focus mostly on graduate students, Black students at all levels of higher education should be able to benefit from them."

OMD's scholarship guide for Black graduate students can be found at the following location:

"Graduate Scholarships for Black College Students" - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/scholarships/african-american-students/

About OMD

OnlineMastersDegrees.org began in 2020 to support online learning at the master's level. Our user-friendly, research-backed content helps students find scholarships, resources, financial aid, and connect with accredited colleges and universities across the country.

Media Contact

Kyle Darland, OnlineMastersDegrees.org, 1 775-234-8689, [email protected], https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org

SOURCE OnlineMastersDegrees.org