OnlineMastersDegrees.org closes Suicide Prevention Month with free online resources for college students and their families

"Many students are reluctant to seek help when they experience suicidal thoughts." Post this

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), approximately 24,000 college students attempt suicide each year; an estimated 1,100 lose their lives. However, the AFSP contends that many suicide attempts remain non-fatal due to strong prevention and postvention measures.

"Suicide prevention and awareness programs should be ubiquitous in college, both on campus and online," said Darland. "The more counselors, advisors and mentors that college students can reach out to when facing suicide or experiencing suicidal thoughts, the more students we can potentially save."

OMD's suicide awareness and prevention guidebooks feature expert insights from psychology, student counseling, social work, mental health and higher education professionals. Each resource is free and available online at the following locations:

Suicide Awareness & Prevention: Support for Grad Students & Their Families -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/suicide-awareness-and-prevention/

Supporting Graduate Students with Mental Health Resources -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/mental-health-graduate-students/

Graduate School with a Mental Illness: A Guide to Success -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/graduate-school-with-a-mental-illness/

