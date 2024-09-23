OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) adds two resources for new graduate students following National Online Learning Day

"The right online program can help students continue their coursework by fostering a healthier balance across school, family and career." Post this

The flexibility of online learning continues to fuel its popularity at the master's level. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 54 percent of master's students took at least one online class in 2022. However, student retention remains a concern for many colleges and universities offering master's degrees online.

"Online master's programs suffer higher dropout rates than campus-based programs, but that doesn't need to be the norm," said Darland. "The right online program can help students continue their coursework by fostering a healthier balance across school, family and career."

Darland is referencing a 2020 study out of The Hebrew University in Jerusalem, which identified five main reasons for master's student attrition. Data from the study showed that work obligations and family and personal obligations comprised two of the top three factors linked to departure.

OMD's guides cover everything from fully online certificates and master's degrees that students can earn at their own pace, to massive open online courses (MOOCs) with real-time meetups with fellow cohorts. You can read them in their entirety here:

Online vs. On-Campus: Which Mode of Learning Is Best for You? -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/which-mode-of-learning-is-best/

Beyond the Campus: The Advantages of Earning Your Master's Online -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/online-masters-advantages/

