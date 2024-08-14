OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) celebrates financial awareness day with online resources for graduate students

"Too many master's and PhD graduates leave school with car-sized student loan debt," said Darland. "We wanted to support National Financial Awareness Day by helping students before monetary stress and loan debt become a burden." Post this

OMD's guides come at a time when graduate student loans remain near an all-time high. According to data from the Federal Reserve, 60 percent of students who finished graduate school in 2023 did so with degree-related debt. And 71 percent of borrowers with a graduate degree left school more than $25,000 to pay back.

OMD's resources include a detailed guidebook on budgeting in graduate school, as well as an in-depth guide to the numerous and creative ways students can pay for an advanced degree. The site also launched a full-page article on financial aid do's and don'ts, FAFSA tips, and key insight from two college financing experts. OMD's resources can be found at the following locations:

College Budgeting 101: How to Spend Less in Grad School - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/grad-school-budgeting/

How to Pay for Grad School: 8 Ways to Finance Your Master's Degree - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/how-to-pay-for-your-masters/

Fund Your Master's: How to Pay Less with Financial Aid - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/

