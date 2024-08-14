OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) celebrates financial awareness day with online resources for graduate students

OnlineMastersDegrees.org has released three key resources to help graduate students improve financial literacy and avoid or overcome monetary challenges.
RENO, Nev., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) – a top provider of graduate school information online – has released an updated collection of resources in recognition of National Financial Awareness Day. These in-depth guides help students better understand the financial challenges that occur before, during and after graduate school. They also provide solutions via expert insight and free tools.
"Financial literacy should be a prerequisite for graduate school," said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org. "It's too easy to overlook the importance of budgeting, underestimate the danger of credit cards, and sleep on the amount of scholarship money out there. Hopefully our guides can help graduate students enter school financially prepared, and leave school without looming debt."
OMD's guides come at a time when graduate student loans remain near an all-time high. According to data from the Federal Reserve, 60 percent of students who finished graduate school in 2023 did so with degree-related debt. And 71 percent of borrowers with a graduate degree left school more than $25,000 to pay back.
"Too many master's and PhD graduates leave school with car-sized student loan debt," said Darland. "We wanted to support National Financial Awareness Day by helping students before monetary stress and loan debt become a burden."
OMD's resources include a detailed guidebook on budgeting in graduate school, as well as an in-depth guide to the numerous and creative ways students can pay for an advanced degree. The site also launched a full-page article on financial aid do's and don'ts, FAFSA tips, and key insight from two college financing experts. OMD's resources can be found at the following locations:
- College Budgeting 101: How to Spend Less in Grad School - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/grad-school-budgeting/
- How to Pay for Grad School: 8 Ways to Finance Your Master's Degree - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/how-to-pay-for-your-masters/
- Fund Your Master's: How to Pay Less with Financial Aid - https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/financial-aid/
About OMD
OnlineMastersDegrees.org began in 2020 to support online learning at the master's level. Our user-friendly, research-backed content helps students find scholarships, resources, financial aid, and connect with accredited colleges and universities across the country.
