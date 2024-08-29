OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) observes World Distance Learning Day with key resources for graduate students

"Graduate school is hard by itself, but when you add in work and family responsibilities, the academics can become a tougher task. Online learning can make it all easier to manage, but students need to know that earning a degree remotely comes with its own set of challenges." Post this

The flexibility of online school gives both master's and doctoral students a leg up when it comes to balancing work, family and academics. Yet according to a recent paper by Illinois professor Hyun Kang in The American Journal of Distance Education, online graduate programs can leave students feeling disconnected from their school, their professors and their peers. Online events and other activities can increase feelings of engagement.

"Our resources teach students about the various learning modes at the graduate level, and even help them find the right online program," said Darland. "But we also wanted to tackle core online school concerns such as student engagement. Learning how to communicate and collaborate effectively when hundreds of miles away from other students can be the difference between success and struggle."

OMD's guidebooks include a detailed look at the wide range of higher education learning modes, as well as an in-depth guide to the benefits of distance learning at the master's level. The third resource focuses on how to improve both participation and group dynamics when working online with professors and fellow students. You can read the guides in full at the following locations:

Online vs. On-Campus: Which Mode of Learning Is Best for You? -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/which-mode-of-learning-is-best/

Beyond the Campus: The Advantages of Earning Your Master's Online -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/online-masters-advantages/

Collaborate and Conquer: A Master's Student's Guide to Online Teamwork -- https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/student-resources/mastering-online-teamwork/

