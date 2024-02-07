OnPoint Warranty Expands Leadership Team with Warranty Industry Veterans

OnPoint Warranty Solutions, LLC ("OnPoint"), a rapidly growing insuretech, mobile solutions and warranty services company, today announced that it has expanded its team with warranty industry veterans.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evan Poll has been named, Vice President, Aftermarket Solutions. Evan comes to OnPoint with vast industry experience in warranty aftermarket programs. Evan previously served as Head of Paid Care at Samsung, where he led its extended warranty program for all business to business and direct to consumer programs. As EVP at Data Intelligence Group, a data intelligence company focused on using consumer insights to optimize aftermarket programs, Evan worked with clients to structure aftermarket programs geared towards long term revenue growth. As Senior Director, Aftermarket Sales and Marketing at AIG Warranty, Evan managed aftermarket programs for the largest appliances manufacturers in North America, reconfiguring business operating models for increased effectiveness and growing program net revenue an average of 22% annually. At OnPoint, Evan will lead our aftermarket programs, and collaborate with the team to enhance its Service Avenger insuretech platform. Service Avenger, our API-forward insuretech platform, offers our clients and their consumers the ability to seamlessly offer and purchase warranty protection and service products in-store, online, or in a post-purchase environment- while providing omnichannel support and end-to-end warranty administration.