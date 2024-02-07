OnPoint Warranty Expands Leadership Team with Warranty Industry Veterans

OnPoint Warranty Solutions, LLC ("OnPoint"), a rapidly growing insuretech, mobile solutions and warranty services company, today announced that it has expanded its team with warranty industry veterans.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evan Poll has been named, Vice President, Aftermarket Solutions. Evan comes to OnPoint with vast industry experience in warranty aftermarket programs. Evan previously served as Head of Paid Care at Samsung, where he led its extended warranty program for all business to business and direct to consumer programs. As EVP at Data Intelligence Group, a data intelligence company focused on using consumer insights to optimize aftermarket programs, Evan worked with clients to structure aftermarket programs geared towards long term revenue growth. As Senior Director, Aftermarket Sales and Marketing at AIG Warranty, Evan managed aftermarket programs for the largest appliances manufacturers in North America, reconfiguring business operating models for increased effectiveness and growing program net revenue an average of 22% annually. At OnPoint, Evan will lead our aftermarket programs, and collaborate with the team to enhance its Service Avenger insuretech platform. Service Avenger, our API-forward insuretech platform, offers our clients and their consumers the ability to seamlessly offer and purchase warranty protection and service products in-store, online, or in a post-purchase environment- while providing omnichannel support and end-to-end warranty administration.
Danny Cantafi joins OnPoint as Vice President Business Development, Retail. In this role , Danny will focus our efforts within the retail sector, increasing penetration of our mixed retail warranty programs, offering comprehensive extended warranty protection at the point of sale, and via aftermarket warranty programs, for every product within the home. Danny, also an industry veteran, was previously SVP, Sales and Account Management at Registria. Prior to Registria, Danny held roles within the insurance and warranty industries, at EPIC Insurance, The Warranty Group, Service Net (now AIG Warranty) and AON. Danny's deep understanding of warranty programs and their value for both retailers, as well as homeowners, will enhance OnPoint's ability to deliver innovative warranty products to our retail partners.
"OnPoint continues to be an employment destination for the warranty industry. Our focus on innovation, of both technology and product, delivers real value for our clients and homeowners. Our team of Service Avengers is empowered with knowledge, technology and autonomy to connect our brand clients to their consumers through the best consumer product warranty experiences every day. Welcome to our newest Service Avengers!", Chris Smith, CEO, OnPoint Warranty Solutions, LLC.
About OnPoint Warranty Solutions
OnPoint Warranty was launched in 2018 by tenured and respected experts in service, manufacturing, warranty, insuretech and logistics.
We connect brands to their customers through insuretech solutions, as well as dynamic mobile and warranty service products, designed to reduce risk, increase efficiency, delight consumers, and improve our clients' bottom lines.
For more information, visit our website: www.onpointwarranty.com
Media Contact
Jenniffer Breitenstein, OnPoint Warranty Services, 1 5023385754, [email protected], https://www.onpointwarranty.com/
SOURCE OnPoint Warranty Services
Share this article