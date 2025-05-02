OnPoint Warranty Solutions Recognized Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast on the Inc. Regionals 2025 List

"Our team's dedication to top-tier customer warranty service fueled the development of our innovative insuretech platform, Service Avenger, and new premium home warranty plans," said Chris Smith, CEO, OnPoint Warranty Solutions. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized in the Inc. Regionals list again this year! Our team's dedication and focus on delivering the best customer warranty service experiences have been instrumental in developing our innovative insuretech platform, Service Avenger, as well as innovative warranty products, such as our new premium home warranty plans, to the warranty industry", stated Chris Smith, CEO, OnPoint Warranty Solutions.

"Honestly, looking back to when I first imagined OnPoint in California, back in 2015, it felt like a huge leap of faith to think we could really shake up in the warranty world, and bring the business home to Kentucky. Our team has built a solid platform and an innovative suite of products that provide homeowners with protection for all products within their homes. This award is a great recognition of our team's incredible efforts," said Rob Christian, President and Chief Risk Officer, OnPoint Warranty Solutions.

OnPoint Warranty Solutions has consistently strived to revolutionize the warranty service industry by offering innovative insuretech solutions, dynamic mobile services, and comprehensive warranty services. This ranking on the Inc. Regionals list echoes the company's commitment to driving value for its clients and providing peace of mind to consumers.

Adding to this exciting regional news, OnPoint's local recognition in Louisville Business First's 'Fast 50' and 'Largest Private Companies' lists highlight the company's influence right here in Kentucky.

The companies featured on the Inc. Regionals Southeast list for 2025 exhibited a median growth rate of 86 percent between 2021 and 2023, collectively adding 7,977 jobs and contributing $13.2 billion to the region's economy by 2023. OnPoint's position within this impressive group further solidifies its standing as a leader in the insuretech and warranty industry.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list can be found here.

About OnPoint Warranty

OnPoint Warranty was launched in 2018 by tenured and respected experts in service, manufacturing, warranty, insuretech and logistics. We connect brands to their customers through insuretech solutions, as well as dynamic mobile and warranty service products, designed to reduce risk, increase efficiency, delight consumers, and improve our clients' bottom lines. For more information, visit: www.onpointwarranty.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

