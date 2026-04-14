OnPress Book Printing Earns Two Franklin Awards, Helping Restore a Proud Printing Tradition in Greater Philadelphia

Every project we print is important to someone. Our job is to honor that with great manufacturing and great service. We couldn't live with anything less, it's the Philly in us. Post this

"Winning these awards is meaningful because it reflects the quality our team delivers every day, but it also says something bigger," said Jim Foley, President, OnPress Book Printing. "We are proud to be bringing the tradition of exceptional book printing back to Pennsauken and the Philadelphia area. This region has a deep manufacturing legacy, and we're honored to be building on it with modern equipment, skilled people, and an unwavering commitment to quality. We are Ben Franklin super fans and winning an award in his namesake for printing feels absolutely wonderful!"

The Print & Graphic Communications Association described the Neographics 2026 competition as "extremely competitive," making the recognition especially significant for the OnPress Book Printing team. The awards will be presented at the Neographics Awards Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 14.

OnPress was built to give publishers, businesses, organizations, and independent creators access to a higher standard of book printing — one rooted in craftsmanship, responsiveness, and consistency. For customers, this recognition reinforces that their projects are being produced by an award-winning team capable of delivering strong print quality, dependable execution, and the kind of service that comes from working with a real manufacturing partner.

At a time when many print buyers are looking for domestic production they can trust, OnPress gives customers the benefits of U.S.-based manufacturing close to a major East Coast corridor: better communication, tighter quality control, faster turnarounds, and a partner invested in getting every detail right.

"This recognition belongs to our production team and to the customers who trust us with their books," Foley said. "Every project we print is important to someone. Our job is to honor that with great manufacturing and great service. We couldn't live with anything less, it's the Philly in us."

With these Franklin Awards, OnPress continues to strengthen its position as a rising force in premium digital book printing while helping restore a proud regional tradition of book manufacturing in South Jersey and the Philadelphia market.

About OnPress Book Printing

OnPress Book Printing is a U.S.-based book manufacturer serving publishers, businesses, organizations, and independent creators with high-quality printing, binding, and finishing solutions. Operating from Pennsauken, New Jersey, OnPress combines modern production capabilities with hands-on service to help customers produce books they are proud to share.

Media Contact

Daniel Baker, OnPress Book Printing, 1 800-468-9353 5194, [email protected], https://www.onpressbookprinting.com

SOURCE OnPress Book Printing