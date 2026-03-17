OnPress Book Printing Expands Manufacturing Capabilities for 2026

"This region has a deep heritage in print manufacturing," said Jim Foley, President, OnPress Book Printing. "We're proud to be building on that legacy while creating new jobs and training opportunities for the next generation of press operators, bindery technicians, and production specialists." Post this

A Different Model for a Changing Publishing Landscape

While many print providers focus on the lowest possible unit cost, OnPress Book Printing is built around a manufacturing philosophy centered on product quality, production reliability, and long-term value for publishers.

For 2026, the company is expanding its end-to-end digital production platform to support:

G7-certified color accuracy across all short-run and print-on-demand titles

High-coverage digital printing ideal for image-rich books and premium covers

Expanded finishing capabilities, including Smyth-sewn hardcovers and lay-flat formats

Faster production timelines for both bulk orders and direct-to-consumer fulfillment

API-driven ordering and reordering, enabling seamless integration with publisher systems

Reviving a Historic Printing Hub

Just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, Pennsauken, New Jersey was once a thriving center of American printing — home to generations of press operators, bindery specialists, and manufacturing teams who helped power the region's publishing economy.

As the industry consolidated and off-shored production over the past two decades, much of that manufacturing footprint disappeared.

OnPress Book Printing is proud to be helping bring it back.

By investing in modern equipment, skilled labor, and long-term infrastructure, the company is contributing to the resurgence of advanced manufacturing in South Jersey while creating new opportunities for skilled production careers in the region.

"This region has a deep heritage in print manufacturing," said Jim Foley, President, OnPress Book Printing. "We're proud to be building on that legacy while creating new jobs and training opportunities for the next generation of press operators, bindery technicians, and production specialists."

Built on Industrial-Grade Manufacturing Technology

At the core of the OnPress Book Printing facility is a modern digital book manufacturing platform built around industry-leading equipment, including Xeikon digital presses for high-coverage color production, Hunkeler and Muller Martini automated finishing systems, and Meccanotecnica binding lines capable of producing durable, library-quality books at scale.

This integrated production environment allows OnPress to deliver exceptional consistency across both short-run and high-volume titles, while maintaining the flexibility publishers need for modern print workflows.

Manufacturing at Scale—Without Sacrificing Craft

Every title printed at OnPress — whether a single copy or thousands — is produced using calibrated G7 certified color systems, publishing-grade paper stocks, and rigorous quality controls designed to ensure consistency from the first book to the last.

This approach allows OnPress Book Printing to support a wide range of publishing programs, including:

Backlist and reprint programs for independent publishers

Association and education publishing

Corporate and marketing projects

Yearbook printing

Direct-to-consumer publishing models

High-quality illustrated and specialty books

Looking Ahead

As demand grows for reliable, high-quality American book manufacturing, OnPress Book Printing is positioning itself as a trusted partner for publishers seeking a high-quality modern alternative to commodity print platforms.

With new investments in technology, people, and production capacity, the company is helping shape the future of American book manufacturing—while honoring the region's long-standing tradition of print craftsmanship.

About OnPress book printing

OnPress Book Printing is a metro Philadelphia-based G7-Certified Master book manufacturer serving print buyers nationwide. With a 110-person in-house team — spanning design, customer service, prepress, printing, bindery, and shipping — OnPress delivers fast, responsive service and reliable turnaround times. The company operates multiple 5 Xeikon and 2 HP Indigo digital presses, supported by high-performance finishing equipment from Hunkeler, Muller, Horizon, Digibook, Meccanotecnica, and GP2. Every book is produced under one roof for unmatched quality, consistency, and speed.

For more information, visit www.onpressbookprinting.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Baker, OnPress Book Printing, 1 800-468-9353 5194, [email protected], https://www.onpressbookprinting.com

SOURCE OnPress Book Printing