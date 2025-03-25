OnPress Book Printing Expands Production Capacity with Two New Xeikon SX30000 Presses

The Xeikon SX30000 presses allow us to deliver superior print quality, faster production speeds, and unmatched color consistency — all while maintaining our reputation for reliability and affordability. Post this

The Xeikon SX30000 is known for its dry toner technology, which produces vibrant, high-coverage color printingsuperior to inkjet. Additionally, OnPress Book Printing is G7-certified, ensuring industry-leading color accuracy and consistency across print runs.

With the expanded fleet of Xeikon SX30000 presses, OnPress can now handle larger volumes and even faster turnaround times for trade books, academic publications, workbooks, yearbooks, manuals, photographic collections, and custom projects. The company continues to provide flexible printing solutions with no hidden fees and no minimum order quantities, making high-quality book printing accessible to independent publishers and large organizations alike.

"We needed an express order of books. They came in sooner than expected in high-quality printing and packaging. The team was very careful and precise in how they helped us to fulfill our project. Thank you! We will definitely use OnPress Book Printing again." – Jeriele Prudent, OnPress Book Printing Client

For more information about OnPress Book Printing and its capabilities, visit onpressbookprinting.com or contact [email protected].

About OnPress Book Printing

OnPress Book Printing specializes in high-quality, short-run, and on-demand digital book printing for authors, publishers, businesses, and organizations. With a commitment to exceptional print quality, fast production, and affordability, OnPress continues to be a trusted partner for book creators across the industry.

About Xeikon

Xeikon, a division of Flint Group, is a long-standing leader and innovator in digital printing technology. Grounded in the principles of quality, flexibility, and sustainability, Xeikon designs, develops, and delivers digital color presses for label and packaging applications as well as graphic arts and commercial printing.

Flint Group develops and manufactures an extensive portfolio of consumables for the printing industry. These include a vast range of conventional and energy-curable inks and coatings, press room chemicals, and pigments and additives for use in inks and other colorant applications. Flint Group is based in Luxembourg and employs around 5,500 people.

