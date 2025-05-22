OnPress Book Printing Launches API for Seamless Integration, Automation, and Scalable Fulfillment

"Our goal with the API is simple — give growing businesses a smarter way to scale," said Jim Young, VP of Sales at OnPress Book Printing. "We've eliminated manual steps so our customers can spend less time managing orders and more time growing their brands." Post this

"Our goal with the API is simple — give growing businesses a smarter way to scale," said Jim Young, VP of Sales at OnPress Book Printing. "We've eliminated manual steps so our customers can spend less time managing orders and more time growing their brands."

The OnPress API is purpose-built for:

Publishers and book sellers managing print-on-demand workflows

Self-publishing platforms automating book production

Educational companies fulfilling course materials

Corporate and branded content producers with regular bulk orders

Why Businesses Are Integrating with OnPress

Automation – Instantly submit orders and files without manual uploads

Speed – Fast, consistent turnaround from G7-certified presses and finishing lines

Reliability – Trusted fulfillment with global shipping and quality control

Support – Dedicated integration and account management from setup through scale

Volume Requirements & Integration Timeline

The API is best suited for businesses shipping 500+ books per month or processing daily order volume. OnPress offers onboarding support to select startups with growth potential, subject to a setup and subscription fee until volume thresholds are met.

Typical API setup takes 2 to 4 weeks and includes documentation review, testing, certification, and go-live support. A technical point of contact on the client side is required to ensure successful integration.

API Access Includes:

Full documentation and sandbox environment

Secure order submission and tracking

Print-ready file validation tools

Responsive U.S.-based support during and after setup

Ready to Scale Smarter?

Businesses interested in integrating with the OnPress API can visit OnPressBookPrinting.com or contact the OnPress sales team directly to schedule an initial consultation.

About OnPress Book Printing

OnPress Book Printing is a metro Philadelphia-based G7-Certified Master book manufacturer serving print buyers nationwide. With a 110-person in-house team — spanning design, customer service, prepress, printing, bindery, and shipping — OnPress delivers fast, responsive service and reliable turnaround times. The company operates multiple 5 Xeikon and 2 HP Indigo digital presses, supported by high-performance finishing equipment from Hunkeler, Muller, Horizon, Digibook, Meccanotecnica, and GP2. Every book is produced under one roof for unmatched quality, consistency, and speed.

Media Contact

Daniel Baker, OnPress Book Printing, 1 800-468-9353 5194, [email protected], https://www.onpressbookprinting.com

Jim Young, OnPress Book Printing, 1 866-285-3155, [email protected], https://www.onpressbookprinting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE OnPress Book Printing