OnPrintShop Announces Version Update v13.0, Bringing Smarter AI and Faster Workflows to Print Businesses

The OnPrintShop version update v13.0 introduces new AI-driven capabilities, smarter preflight insights, and workflow enhancements designed to help print businesses improve speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

AHMEDABAD, India, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnPrintShop, the award-winning AI-powered web-to-print solution, has announced the release of the OnPrintShop version update v13.0. The latest update focuses on simplifying operations, enhancing design productivity, and reducing friction across key stages of the print workflow.

With growing demand for faster turnaround times and seamless digital experiences, the new version introduces targeted improvements that help print service providers streamline processes while maintaining quality and control.

What's New in Version 13.0

A key highlight of the release is the introduction of preflight insights during file upload. This allows users to review important file details early in the process, helping reduce pre-press errors and keep production timelines on track.

The OnPrintShop version 13.0 update also brings enhanced AI-powered image editing capabilities. Users can now perform quick edits such as object replacement, recoloring, and background or element removal directly within the platform. These features improve design speed and overall productivity without the need for external tools.

To support growing AI usage, businesses can now manage AI usage credits, giving them better control over costs while scaling their design operations.

Enhancements for Faster Operations

Version 13.0 also focuses on improving day-to-day workflows with practical enhancements.

One of the most impactful updates is faster quote and order approvals via secure email links. Customers and approvers can review and act on requests directly from token-based email links, eliminating the need for login access. This reduces friction and helps speed up decision-making.

Offline order management has also been improved. Businesses can now manage main and associated products together in a single offline order, making order creation more efficient and improving visibility for administrators.

Additional Improvements Across the Platform

Along with these core updates, the release includes a range of enhancements across different modules of the platform.

Storefront: Location-based store suggestions, tax-aligned pricing, scheduled blogs, and improved discount calculations

Designer Studio: Enhanced QR code capabilities, faster editing, improved layout controls, and better previews

B2B/Private Stores: Stronger login security, store-specific configurations, and improved branding options

Orders: Structured notes, better tracking visibility, and improved user group insights

Admin Utilities: Cookie and privacy controls, CAPTCHA protection, OAuth 2.0 support, and email testing tools

Products & Quotes: Smarter pricing configurations, improved stock visibility, and production timeline display

Integrations: OneDrive cloud storage and enhancements to third-party integrations

In addition, several fixes have been implemented to improve overall system performance and user experience.

According to Naresh Devra, Vice President of Product Development at OnPrintShop, the latest release reflects the company's continued focus on innovation. "With Version 13.0, we are strengthening our AI capabilities while making everyday workflows more efficient. The goal is to help print businesses simplify operations and improve output quality."

Naimish Patel, Vice President of Sales at OnPrintShop, added that the update is designed with customer needs in mind. "Each enhancement in Version 13.0 is focused on reducing manual effort and improving speed. We want businesses to deliver better experiences to their customers while operating more efficiently."

With the OnPrintShop version update v13.0, the company continues to evolve its award-winning AI-powered web-to-print solutions to meet the changing demands of the print industry.

As automation and AI become increasingly important, updates like these highlight the shift toward smarter, more connected print workflows.

For print businesses looking to explore the full capabilities of Version 13.0 and understand how these enhancements can impact their operations, you can book a live demo with OnPrintShop.

Media Contact

Naimish Patel, OnPrintShop, 91 7935200685, [email protected], https://onprintshop.com/

SOURCE OnPrintShop