OnPrintShop Wins Prestigious Pinnacle Award 2024 in Technology by PRINTING United Alliance

OnPrintShop, the global leader in delivering web-to-print solutions, has bagged the Pinnacle Award 2024 for excellence in the category of Technology. Jury acclaims OnPrintShop's W2P technology as the best sales enablement software for print service providers.

AHMEDABAD, India, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world-leading name in print innovation, OnPrintShop, has added a prestigious feather to its cap – the Pinnacle Technology Award 2024. The acclaimed w2p enabler for over 2000 businesses globally, has been named by PRINTING United Alliance for excellence in Technology.

The PRINTING United Pinnacle Awards is an 'Alliance' member exclusive platform where entries are accepted only from supplier members. The award led by a highly qualified jury dissects and evaluates the viability of printing products available in the market for the particular year. This year the platform received over 160 entries across 58 categories and Pinnacle named only 19 best-fit entries in the category of technology – of which OnPrintShop is a discerning name.

This win comes in the light of a magnanimous jury claim, which terms OnPrintShop as the most impactful sales enablement software for PSP's. The acknowledgement also mentions OnPrintShop' top rated web-to-print software consistently meeting and excelling at market demands, driving its clients to the brink of print commerce success.

Speaking about the win, Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development at OnPrintShop said, "Our goal is very simple – we help our clients make the best use of emerging technology to overcome the traditional and constantly evolving challenges of W2P. Since 2007, we have been devoted to advancing print innovation with a start-to-finish experience by constantly upscaling our solution. The Pinnacle Technology Award 2024 is the clear sign that we have been driving a visible impact."

W2P technology partners for globally leading names, OnPrintShop releases periodic updates for its solution every six months to help its clients stay relevant. It's recent v11.1 release boasts of features in B2B and B2C storefronts, configurable online designer, end-to-end order management, print estimators, 300+ ready-to-use integrations like leading MIS, workflow automation, CRMs, accounting software, payment and shipping gateways, web-to-print with vendor API to deliver highly personalized print services.

This print innovation enabler has emerged as a go-to-pro solution for PSPs, print packaging providers, resellers, trade printers, print franchises, marketing agencies etc. for driving strategic automation, streamlining print production, amplifying sales channels and offering customizations across a diverse range of high-profit segments.

VP Sales at OnPrintShop, Naimish Patel, quoted, "We are extremely delighted with this win. The Pinnacle Technology Award acknowledges is a double confirmation that we aren't just successfully simplifying IT for the printing industry but making print operations highly nimble and profitable for our users. The jury has rightly applauded the candidness of our testimonials, every OnPrintShop user will vouch for our timely market-relevant updates, solution security and effectiveness in leveraging emerging technology for the best value of web-to-print."

OnPrintShop is one name where tech evolution and solution upgradation are treated as the most crucial operational exercises. While the award-winning name is being lauded by Pinnacle Awards for its marvelous technology, v11 and the way its reshaping the print industry, OnPrintShop has already dropped another solution upgrade. Version 11.1 launched in May 2024, has further enhanced its most in-demand solutions to another level of supremacy. Making W2P seamless for the print industry is OnPrintShop's most committed mission and clearly why its technology supremacy is ruling world acclaimed platforms now.

