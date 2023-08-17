ONSCREEN Launches API and Enterprise Management Platform

"No other company offers the same level of TV-based communication capabilities that can now be leveraged in new and innovative ways, bringing easier communication and more ways to keep older adults connected and thriving in their home or senior living facility." - Costin Tuculescu, CEO, ONSCREEN Tweet this

"Our newly-launched API opens ONSCREEN's capabilities up to an exciting world of possibilities through yet-to-be-discovered partnerships and use cases," said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN. "No other company offers the same level of TV-based communication capabilities that can now be leveraged in new and innovative ways, bringing easier communication and more ways to keep older adults connected and thriving in their home or senior living facility. This will further transform video calling for seniors and remove the challenges frequently experienced with other types of technology and devices."

The ONSCREEN API is a RESTful service enabling full user interaction control, from forming admin groups and managing user accounts, to controlling calls and sending personalized messages to the TV. Third-party services can establish administrative groups for structured user management, initiate/end calls for users, and improve interaction by sending tailored messages to each end-user. Detailed API documentation is available at https://developer.onscreeninc.com.

In addition to the API, ONSCREEN is launching Enterprise Manager, an administrative portal for large-scale deployments. The Enterprise Manager is designed for customers, such as large senior living facilities or in-home care companies, to efficiently manage their ONSCREEN deployments, including all end-user devices across any number of locations. For example, senior living facility managers can install an ONSCREEN device in each resident's room and then set-up, monitor, and control all devices, either individually or as a group, via one centralized dashboard, through the Enterprise Manager. This gives facility managers the ability to send individualized messages to each resident, do video-based check-ins, and utilize technology-based communication that requires no technical proficiency of the resident to participate and leverage the biggest screen in their room – the TV.

Building on the robust features of the current release, ONSCREEN plans to continue delivering high value to its customers and partners. Planned future capabilities include detailed usage and performance insights, real-time device status tracking, and AI capabilities. Also on the horizon is the ability to push video and image content, and other customized features to meet the dynamic needs of partners and end-users alike.

ONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative TV-based video-calling solution for seniors. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, and a cost-effective monthly subscription model. For more information, visit www.onscreeninc.com.

