Onsite Solutions Inc. Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

"Celebrating 25 years in business and our third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition is a proud milestone for OSI. It reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to continuing to grow and evolve." — Andrew Dinh, Founder & CEO Post this

The 2026 recognition marks the third consecutive year Onsite Solutions has earned a place on the Inc. 5000, following its recognition in 2024 and 2025. The achievement comes as OSI celebrates another significant milestone: 25 years in business.

Founded in 2001 by Andrew Dinh and Charles Beattie, Onsite Solutions has grown from a technology services company into a national technology partner supporting multi-location organizations, franchise networks, national brands, and commercial clients across the United States and beyond.

"Being recognized by Inc. for a third consecutive year is something we're incredibly proud of," said Andrew Dinh, Founder and CEO of Onsite Solutions Inc. "Twenty-five years ago, we started this company with a commitment to solving problems and taking care of our customers. To still be growing, expanding our capabilities, and earning this recognition 25 years later says a lot about our team. Our growth has never been about getting bigger just for the sake of getting bigger. It's about continuing to earn the trust of our customers and being ready to support them wherever their business takes them."

Over the past 25 years, OSI has continually evolved its services to meet the changing technology needs of its customers. Today, the company provides end-to-end technology solutions spanning IT infrastructure, managed IT services, commercial audio visual systems, structured cabling and low-voltage infrastructure, network deployment, surveillance and security camera systems, project management, technology consulting, and ongoing operational support.

"Three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 reinforces that the way we've built this company works," said Charles Beattie, Co-Founder of Onsite Solutions Inc. "We've remained focused on execution, customer service, strong partnerships, and finding better ways to support our clients. This recognition belongs to the entire OSI team and to the customers and partners who continue to trust us with their technology."

A key part of Onsite Solutions' continued growth has been its ability to support customers across large and geographically diverse portfolios. OSI provides technology deployment and support services throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico, allowing customers to work with a single technology partner across multiple locations and markets.

For multi-location and franchise organizations, that model provides consistency from the initial design and deployment of technology through ongoing remote and onsite support.

The Inc. 5000 provides an annual look at the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States and has become one of the most recognized measures of entrepreneurial growth and business success. Companies appearing on the list represent a broad range of industries and demonstrate sustained growth in a competitive business environment.

For Onsite Solutions, appearing on the list for three consecutive years represents both recognition of the company's recent growth and validation of a business model developed over more than two decades.

25 Years of Technology, Partnership and Growth

Since 2001, Onsite Solutions has built its business around a straightforward principle: technology should help businesses operate more effectively, not make their operations more complicated.

OSI combines technical expertise with project management and field-service capabilities to provide customers with a single resource for complex technology environments.

From new construction and technology deployments to ongoing managed services and onsite support, OSI works alongside its customers throughout the lifecycle of their technology infrastructure.

As the company enters its next chapter, Onsite Solutions remains focused on scalable growth, operational excellence, innovation, and building long-term customer partnerships.

"Twenty-five years gives us a lot to be proud of, but we're even more excited about where we're going next," Dinh said. "Technology continues to change, our customers continue to grow, and our job is to keep evolving with them. We're building OSI for the next 25 years."

About Onsite Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2001 and shares it headquartered in Nashville TN & Lexington, Kentucky, Onsite Solutions Inc. (OSI) is a technology solutions provider specializing in Information Technology, commercial Audio Visual, low-voltage infrastructure, managed services, project management, consulting, structured cabling, networking, and surveillance solutions.

OSI supports businesses ranging from individual commercial facilities to complex multi-location and franchise organizations. The company provides both project-based technology deployment and ongoing remote and onsite operational support, giving customers a single technology partner throughout the lifecycle of their facilities.

With service capabilities across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico, Onsite Solutions focuses on delivering reliable, scalable technology solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, simplify technology management, and support its customers' continued growth.

For more information about Onsite Solutions Inc., visit the company's website.

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Media Contact

Katie Smucker, Onsite Solutions Inc, 1 8664650330, [email protected], www.osisupport.com

SOURCE Onsite Solutions Inc