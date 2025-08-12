Onsite Solutions Inc. Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

It's an incredible honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list again," said Andrew Dinh, Co-Founder of Onsite Solutions Inc. "To be 25 years in and still growing at this pace is a testament to the passion and drive our team brings every single day. Post this

"It's an incredible honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list again," said Andrew Dinh, Co-Founder of Onsite Solutions Inc. "To be 25 years in and still growing at this pace is a testament to the passion and drive our team brings every single day."

Charles Beattie, Co-Founder, added, "Being recognized two years in a row validates our relentless commitment to execution, client service, and continuous innovation. We're grateful to our partners and team members who have made this journey possible."

Over the last two decades, Onsite Solutions has built a reputation for delivering mission-critical technology solutions to franchise networks, national brands, and commercial clients across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

Their expertise spans IT infrastructure, AV integration, structured cabling, managed services, and surveillance systems. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small and mid-sized businesses. Past honorees have included household names like Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour.

Onsite Solutions Inc. is a company specializing in providing tailored Information Technology, Audio & Video services and consulting that cater to the specific needs of businesses across various industries. We offer a wide range of services, including facility IT AV management, maintenance, and operational support, designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure seamless operations for their clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Onsite Solutions Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to outsource critical functions and streamline their IT & AV operations. Our expertise in managing and delivering customized solutions makes an asset in helping companies achieve their operational goals.

As Onsite Solutions looks to the future, it remains focused on scalable innovation, operational excellence, and delivering technology that powers business growth.

For more information about Onsite Solutions Inc., visit us at:

Information Technology Company | Onsite Solutions Inc | United States

Onsite Solutions Inc. | LinkedIn

Onsite Solutions Inc - Nashville, TN | Nashville TN | Facebook

Media Contact

Sim Hong, Onsite Solutions Inc, 1 8664650330, [email protected], www.osisupport.com

SOURCE Onsite Solutions Inc