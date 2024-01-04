Ontañón Wineries Announces Vino Del Sol as Their New Partner and US Importer

Vino Del Sol is proud to add Ontañón and Queirón wines to the growing portfolio

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vino del Sol is pleased to announce their new partnership with the Otañón Familia portfolio of wines, Ontañón and Queirón from Rioja Spain, starting January 1, 2024. Otañón's vineyards and wineries are the culmination of a lifetime dream for the owners, the Pérez Cuevas family.

Through the years the family has continued to purchase property near their original holdings on the higher-elevation slopes of the Sierra Yerga Mountains. Currently they own more than 800 hectares planted to vine, making them one of the top three family vineyard land owners in Spain. Today the wineries are run by fourth generation siblings Raquel, Leticia, Ruben and Maria who continue their family's traditions and vision for creating these extraordinary wines, reflective of their unique terroir.

Otañón is named for the mountain valley where the family has been making their high-altitude wines near the village of Quel, for generations. The region is noted as being one of the highest altitude areas of Rioja and is characterized by warm days and cool nights, as well as iron-rich clay soils with calcareous deposits. Created in 2010, Queirón is the most recently completed of the family's wineries. All of the wines crafted at Queiron are produced by a gravity-flow system. The winery is located in the heart of the Cidacos River Valley with vineyards located between the Sierra Yerga and La Hez mountain ranges in the heart of the Barrio de Bodegas de Quel. "The terroir bridges a relationship between viticulture and the period of the Middle Ages, as evidenced by the ancient castle of Quel, that overlooks our winery," says owner Raquel Pérez. The "vineyard is our raison d'etre."

"We have known the Pérez Cuevas family for a long time and are thrilled to be their new US Importer and Partner," says Vino del Sol Founder, Matt Hedges. Matt continues, "Ontañón is a natural fit to the VDS portfolio of family-owned, sustainable wineries." "With their incredible quality and reputation, we look forward to growing the portfolio of the Ontañón and Queirón wines and to the opportunities ahead," adds Vino del Sol, Executive VP of Sales, Kevin Millman.

Vino del Sol's mission is to be your trusted source for great wine. Since 2004, we have built our reputation as a leading importer of terroir-driven wines that over-deliver in value. Known as "The Argentine Wine Specialist®," we also market exceptional wines and sakes from California, Chile, Japan, and New Zealand. We are proud to be the exclusive U.S. importer of Altocedro, Anko, Black Cabra, Criss Cross, Gen5, Kura Selections Sake, Lamadrid, Las Cartas, Osmosis®, River Farm, Taonga, Tapiz, Tara, Tassajara, Teho & Zaha, Wapisa, and Zolo, and now Ontañón and Quierón. Vino del Sol's wineries are all estate-grown, sustainably-farmed and family-owned, and many have worked with Vino del Sol since day one.

