OnTheClock Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Workforce Management Solutions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnTheClock, a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions designed to simplify time tracking, employee scheduling, and payroll processing, is celebrating 20 years in business.

The company, founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Dean Mathews, has evolved from a simple digital punch clock into a multifaceted time management system. With its user-friendly interface, robust features, and exceptional customer support, OnTheClock has become the go-to software for businesses seeking to manage their time efficiently and reliably.

Today, more than 155,000 employees across 18,000 companies utilize OnTheClock to streamline their professional endeavors and improve their daily productivity.

"Looking back over the milestones that have been accomplished, from starting with a desire to 'help fill a need' to where we have grown today, is amazing," said Amanda Bethuy, operations manager, OnTheClock. "I feel very honored to be a part of celebrating 20 years of service with this fantastic company and our customers. I look forward to many more years to come!"

OnTheClock offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. These include:

Clock-in and clock-out tracking;

Employee scheduling;

Time off management;

Payroll integration;

Geotracking;

Biometric punch stations;

Customizable reporting and analytics; and

Much more!

Whether in the office or on the go, managers and employees can conveniently access OnTheClock to manage employees' time and locations, making it a versatile workforce management solution. From automated time tracking, optimized employee schedules, attendance tracking, paid time off management, payroll processing, and more, OnTheClock is designed to save small businesses time and resources while ensuring compliance with labor laws and regulations.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, OnTheClock is offering a 20% discount to all new customers who sign up for an account in May for six months. For more information about OnTheClock, visit http://www.ontheclock.com.

About OnTheClock:

OnTheClock is a provider of cloud-based time tracking and employee scheduling solutions. Founded in 2004, OnTheClock has been helping businesses streamline their workforce management processes for two decades. With its user-friendly interface, robust features, and exceptional customer support, OnTheClock has become the go-to solution for thousands of businesses across various industries.

