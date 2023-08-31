OnTheClock Earns Spot in 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan

OnTheClock was recognized as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan by Best Companies Group and Crain's Detroit Business. This award highlights its contribution to the local economy and underscores its reputation as a supportive, meaningful workplace. Tweet this

OnTheClock's cloud-based time clock is used by over 125,000 employees and over 15,000 companies, most of which are small businesses. Having achieved its goal of creating a platform for smart small businesses to track employee time and comply with labor laws, the company is also highly engaged in philanthropy, supporting both local and national charities through donations and volunteering. Their newest business initiative is a referral program designed to provide income to freelancers, independent contractors, and solo entrepreneurs.

This statewide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Southeast Michigan, benefiting the area's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan list is made up of 100 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in Southeast Michigan , including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw , Ingham , Livingston , Lapeer , Genesee , St. Clair , Monroe , Lenawee and Jackson counties;

; and Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

To be considered for Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Southeast Michigan and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Crain's Detroit Business unveiled the rankings of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan in a special section on August 28.

Edgardo Ocampo, OnTheClock, (888)-753-5999, [email protected], ontheclock.com

