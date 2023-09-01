OnTheClock Introduces New Referral Program for Small Businesses

OnTheClock, a leader in time-tracking solutions for small businesses, is thrilled to launch its new referral program. We offer a 20% commission on every successful referral, which continues as long as the referred account remains active. Tweet this

OnTheClock's platform stands out in the crowded market of time tracking solutions. It offers an easy-to-use online software that's accessible from any device with an internet connection, ensuring that small businesses can efficiently track employee time and send hours to payroll irrespective of their location. Moreover, users benefit from specialized technical support, ensuring that any challenges faced are swiftly addressed by a professional team.

Gary, OnTheClock's Account Executive, is leading this initiative. If you're interested in joining the referral program, you can reach out to Gary for more details. Call him at (248)230-9448 or email him at gary (at) ontheclock (dot) com.

As OnTheClock moves forward with this new initiative, it reaffirms its dedication to creating valuable solutions for small businesses. With more than two decades in the industry, its reputation as a reliable partner continues to grow, and this referral program is another step in that journey.

Media Contact

Gary Prager, OnTheClock, (248)230-9448, [email protected], https://www.ontheclock.com/Referral-Program.aspx

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE OnTheClock