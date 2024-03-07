OnTheClock Named a Top Workplace in Technology by Best Companies Group

OnTheClock, a leader in cloud-based employee time tracking solutions, proudly announces its recent accolade as one of the top technology workplaces in 2024, highlighting its commitment to fostering an innovative and fulfilling work environment. This award, evaluated by Best Companies Group, acknowledges OnTheClock's dedication to its core values, including passion, honesty, curiosity, and transparency.

Harrisburg, PA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --OnTheClock, a provider of cloud-based employee time tracking software, been awarded as one of the top workplaces in technology by Best Companies Group. This accolade celebrates the company's commitment to creating an enriching work environment that fosters innovation, growth, and employee satisfaction.

The recognition comes from an annual program conducted by Best Companies Group, which assesses numerous workplaces across the technology sector to identify those that offer outstanding work environments. Criteria for the award include employee satisfaction, workplace policies, company culture, and benefits. Out of 17 finalists, OnTheClock ranked No. 2 on the list. More details about the award and the full list of recognized organizations can be found at Best Companies Group website.

Founded in 2004 by Dean Mathews, OnTheClock was born out of a desire to help small businesses overcome their time management challenges. Today, it supports over 15,000 companies and 125,000 employees, maximizing productivity with its user-friendly time tracking solutions. Beyond its business achievements, OnTheClock is committed to giving back, supporting various charities such as St. Judes and Kids Kicking Cancer.

"This recognition is not just a testament to OnTheClock's remarkable workplace culture; it highlights the company's dedication to its core values of passion, honesty, curiosity, and transparency," said Mathews. "Such an environment not only benefits employees but also significantly contributes to the company's ability to innovate and provide high-quality services to its users."

For OnTheClock, being named a top workplace in technology enhances its reputation among both current and prospective employees, attracting top talent in the industry. Additionally, it reassures customers and partners of the company's stability and the quality of products developed in a positive and supportive work environment.

To learn more about OnTheClock and how it's revolutionizing time tracking for small businesses, visit http://www.ontheclock.com.

Media Contact

Dean Mathews, OnTheClock, 8887535999, [email protected], https://www.ontheclock.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE OnTheClock