ONTOFORCE Announces Enhanced Functionality in DISQOVER to Build Cohorts in Minutes

"Cohort building is harder than it should be; too many researchers are struggling with inaccessible data or unintuitive tools. At ONTOFORCE, we believe these workflows should take minutes. Thanks to our improvements, researchers will save time, gain confidence, and can focus on higher-value tasks." Post this

To address these challenges, ONTOFORCE has released a suite of improvements to how data is ingested, protected, queried, and analyzed when building cohorts in DISQOVER. These include new features related to data ingestion, security, and filtering. A new Study Data Tabulation Model (SDTM) pipeline is now available out-of-the-box to accelerate data ingestion and time to value. New configuration options allow specific data concepts, such as Subjects or Patients, to have additional protections, obscuring sensitive details during search and exploration. To improve cohort analysis in DISQOVER's powerful 'charts' view, a new chart filter feature allows users to apply different filters side-by-side without needing to update the main query.

"Cohort building is harder than it should be, and too many researchers are struggling with inaccessible, non-harmonized data or unintuitive search tools," said Valerie Morel, CEO of ONTOFORCE. "At ONTOFORCE, we believe these workflows can - and should - take minutes. Thanks to our latest improvements researchers will save time, gain confidence, and can focus on higher-value tasks. We are constantly evolving DISQOVER to meet real industry needs, and we're excited to see the value life science companies will unlock from their data as we continue to innovate in the future."

Leading pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim are already taking advantage of this enhanced functionality. Learn more about how DISQOVER's cohort builder is transforming research processes in our upcoming webinar "Cohort building: real-world applications from AstraZeneca & Boehringer Ingelheim." Register for the webinar now.

Those interested in a demo can schedule a time to meet with an ONTOFORCE team member here. For Bio-IT World attendees in Boston 2-4 April, stop by booth #325 to learn more about the use case and to receive a demo.

Media Contact

Mary Fisher, ONTOFORCE, 32 486157873, [email protected], ontoforce.com

SOURCE ONTOFORCE