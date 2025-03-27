Ontogen Medtech Launches Biomedical Innovation Scholarship to Support Future Engineers

Ontogen Medtech is investing in the bold thinkers and builders shaping the future of healthcare. Their new $1,000 scholarship seeks out biomedical engineering students with the curiosity and drive to turn breakthrough ideas into real-world impact.
LISLE, Ill., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ontogen Medtech, a leading medical device development & manufacturing firm, is proud to announce the launch of the Ontogen Medtech Biomedical Innovation Scholarship, aimed at supporting students pursuing careers in biomedical engineering, bioengineering, and medical device innovation.
As a company committed to advancing healthcare technology, Ontogen Medtech recognizes the importance of nurturing the next generation of biomedical engineers. This scholarship aims to encourage creative thinking and problem-solving in the field, helping students explore new ways to improve patient care through medical technology.
"We believe that innovation in biomedical engineering is key to shaping the future of healthcare," said Tyler Panian, Principal & Co-Founder at Ontogen Medtech. "By supporting students who are passionate about medical device innovation, we hope to inspire groundbreaking ideas that could lead to life-changing advancements."
Over the years, some of the most transformative medical technologies have originated within university research labs, later evolving into successful startups that have significantly improved patient care. "Time and again, we've seen cutting-edge breakthroughs emerge from academic environments—ideas that, with the right support, have made treatments safer and more effective," added Julie Byars, Principal & Co-Founder at Ontogen Medtech. "Our hope is that this scholarship will encourage students to pursue bold, innovative solutions that could one day make a real difference in the lives of patients."
Application Deadline & Process
The 2025 application deadline is August 28, with the final selection announced by September 30. Students interested in applying can find full details and submit their application at www.ontogenmedtech.com/scholarship.
About Ontogen Medtech
Ontogen Medtech is a medical device development and contract manufacturing firm that partners with innovators to bring life-changing technologies to market. With expertise in engineering, regulatory compliance, and product development, Ontogen is committed to advancing the future of healthcare.
For media inquiries, please contact Tyler Panian at [email protected].
For more information about Ontogen Medtech and its suite of services, please visit www.ontogenmedtech.com.
