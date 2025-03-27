Ontogen Medtech Launches Biomedical Innovation Scholarship to Support Future Engineers

"By supporting students who are passionate about medical device innovation, we hope to inspire groundbreaking ideas that transform patient care." — Tyler Panian, Principal & Co-Founder Post this

"We believe that innovation in biomedical engineering is key to shaping the future of healthcare," said Tyler Panian, Principal & Co-Founder at Ontogen Medtech. "By supporting students who are passionate about medical device innovation, we hope to inspire groundbreaking ideas that could lead to life-changing advancements."

Over the years, some of the most transformative medical technologies have originated within university research labs, later evolving into successful startups that have significantly improved patient care. "Time and again, we've seen cutting-edge breakthroughs emerge from academic environments—ideas that, with the right support, have made treatments safer and more effective," added Julie Byars, Principal & Co-Founder at Ontogen Medtech. "Our hope is that this scholarship will encourage students to pursue bold, innovative solutions that could one day make a real difference in the lives of patients."

Application Deadline & Process

The 2025 application deadline is August 28, with the final selection announced by September 30. Students interested in applying can find full details and submit their application at www.ontogenmedtech.com/scholarship.

About Ontogen Medtech

Ontogen Medtech is a medical device development and contract manufacturing firm that partners with innovators to bring life-changing technologies to market. With expertise in engineering, regulatory compliance, and product development, Ontogen is committed to advancing the future of healthcare.

For media inquiries, please contact Tyler Panian at [email protected].

For more information about Ontogen Medtech and its suite of services, please visit www.ontogenmedtech.com.

Media Contact

Tyler Panian, Ontogen Medtech, 1 6303849430, [email protected], www.ontogenmedtech.com

SOURCE Ontogen Medtech