OnTrac Expands E-Commerce Delivery Network to Chicagoland and the Midwest

Expansion will help retailers reach over 17 million consumers with faster, reliable delivery at a lower cost.

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading e-commerce parcel carrier OnTrac has expanded its delivery network into the Midwest, empowering retailers to reach over 17 million additional consumers with faster residential e-commerce delivery at a lower cost. The added delivery coverage will stretch beyond Chicagoland and Illinois into the greater Midwest, through Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and St. Louis, Missouri.

"We chose to expand to Chicago and the Midwest based on overwhelming customer feedback for a proven alternative carrier with our speed, cost-savings, service, and scale. With our expansion, OnTrac will now serve the top 30 metro markets in the United States and help our retail partners reach 70% of the population across 35 states and Washington, D.C.," said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer. "OnTrac continues to grow our network to help our shipping partners reach their customers with faster, reliable delivery. We are excited to launch in Chicagoland and the Midwest and look forward to welcoming more team members to the OnTrac family."

Located at 565 South Pinnacle Drive in Romeoville, the 334,000 square foot sort center, equipped with state-of-the-art material handling equipment, including fully automated small package sorters, will facilitate millions of deliveries to consumers across the Midwest.

The expansion is the latest network and infrastructure investment to support retailers. OnTrac launched deliveries seven days a week in March to help retailers and shippers reach consumers every day, including Saturday and Sunday at no additional cost. Last summer, OnTrac launched in Texas in the fast-growing, urban megaregion of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. OnTrac also expanded its transcontinental delivery service—which connects the company's East and West Coast delivery footprints to move packages from coast-to-coast in four days or less—to all of its sort centers, enabling retailers and shippers to leverage OnTrac to reach more of their customers across the country.

Midwest consumers will be able to take advantage of the benefits of the OnTrac proprietary delivery platform, including its Visual Proof of Delivery (vPOD) service, which improves visibility and transparency by providing a photo confirmation with time stamp when package deliveries have been made, and NotifyMe, which provides SMS notifications to alert consumers of attempted and successful deliveries.

Dinneen added, "OnTrac continues to invest and deliver innovative solutions that offer a competitive advantage for our retail partners."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Manu Aggarwal at [email protected].

To stay up-to-date on the latest news, follow OnTrac on LinkedIn.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the parcel carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. The OnTrac delivery network reaches approximately 70% of the population in 35 states and Washington, D.C. and enhances retailers' ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains.

Media Contact

Manu Aggarwal, OnTrac, 7037619030, [email protected], ontrac.com

SOURCE OnTrac