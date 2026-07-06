Ontrac Solutions Adds PinpointVerify to Its Staff Augmentation Process, Protecting Employers from Remote Hiring Fraud

Ontrac Solutions has partnered with PinpointVerify to embed in-person, notarized identity and location verification across all three staffing practices (IT & Product, Finance & Accounting, and Elite Technical), giving clients a way to confirm remote candidates are real people located where they claim to be, closing a gap that background checks and digital screens can't address.
CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital transformation only works if it actually ships. Now, so does verified hiring.
Ontrac Solutions, a hands-on technology partner and staff augmentation firm, today announced a strategic partnership with PinpointVerify, the first nationwide service built to verify the physical location and human presence of remote candidates. Effective immediately, PinpointVerify's in-person verification step is embedded across all three of Ontrac's staffing practices: IT and Product, Finance and Accounting, and Elite Technical talent.
Ontrac partners with enterprise, mid-market, and global organizations facing complex technology, operational, and talent challenges. Our staff augmentation work helps clients scale specialized teams quickly, fill critical skill gaps, and support high-priority initiatives across engineering, cloud, data, AI, and digital transformation.
Those clients trust Ontrac to place the right people, not just the right resumes. As AI-generated identities and location fraud have become real risks in remote hiring, background checks and digital screens no longer close the loop. PinpointVerify does.
For every remote placement, a state-licensed notary meets the candidate in person to confirm human presence, physical location, and a name-to-government-issued ID match. The result is a notarized document that becomes part of the candidate's file. No workarounds. No assumptions. Just verified.
"We don't deliver strategy decks that sit on a shelf. We build and execute," said Eric Fouarge, Founder and CEO of Ontrac Solutions. "Adding PinpointVerify means every person we place has been verified in person. That's the standard our clients deserve, and it's the standard we're holding ourselves to."
Verification Across All Three Staffing Practices
- IT and Product Talent — UX/UI designers, cloud architects, AI engineers, data engineers, app developers, and conversational architects
- Finance and Accounting Talent — accountants, AR/AP specialists, payroll specialists, compliance and audit experts, financial analysts, and fintech experts
- Elite Technical Talent — full-stack developers, embedded engineering teams, and high-impact specialists across cloud, AI, and data
What Gets Verified at Every Placement
- Human presence, confirmed in person
- Physical location of the candidate
- Name match against a government-issued ID
This is not a background check. It does not verify employment history, credentials, or eligibility. It confirms one thing that no digital tool can: the person is physically real and located where they say they are.
Employers ready to scale with verified remote talent can get started at ontracsolutions.net.
About Ontrac Solutions
Innovate. Create. Elevate. Ontrac Solutions is a Chicago-based hands-on technology partner and staff augmentation firm serving private equity-backed and mid-market enterprises. With 10 years of excellence, 35+ clients served, and a global team of 40+, Ontrac helps organizations modernize legacy systems, operationalize AI, and scale their teams with IT, Finance, and Elite Technical talent. Ontrac builds and executes, delivering strategic outcomes that last.
About PinpointVerify
PinpointVerify is the first nationwide service providing in-person, notarized verification of employee location and physical presence, purpose-built for the remote hiring era. Learn more at pinpointverify.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Siciliano, Ontrac Solutions, 1 872-285-5044, [email protected], https://ontracsolutions.net/
SOURCE Ontrac Solutions
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