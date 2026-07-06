Ontrac Solutions Adds PinpointVerify to Its Staff Augmentation Process, Protecting Employers from Remote Hiring Fraud

"We don't deliver strategy decks that sit on a shelf. We build and execute," said Eric Fouarge, Founder and CEO of Ontrac Solutions. "Adding PinpointVerify means every placement is verified in person, the standard our clients deserve." Post this

Ontrac partners with enterprise, mid-market, and global organizations facing complex technology, operational, and talent challenges. Our staff augmentation work helps clients scale specialized teams quickly, fill critical skill gaps, and support high-priority initiatives across engineering, cloud, data, AI, and digital transformation.

Those clients trust Ontrac to place the right people, not just the right resumes. As AI-generated identities and location fraud have become real risks in remote hiring, background checks and digital screens no longer close the loop. PinpointVerify does.

For every remote placement, a state-licensed notary meets the candidate in person to confirm human presence, physical location, and a name-to-government-issued ID match. The result is a notarized document that becomes part of the candidate's file. No workarounds. No assumptions. Just verified.

"We don't deliver strategy decks that sit on a shelf. We build and execute," said Eric Fouarge, Founder and CEO of Ontrac Solutions. "Adding PinpointVerify means every person we place has been verified in person. That's the standard our clients deserve, and it's the standard we're holding ourselves to."

Verification Across All Three Staffing Practices

IT and Product Talent — UX/UI designers, cloud architects, AI engineers, data engineers, app developers, and conversational architects

Finance and Accounting Talent — accountants, AR/AP specialists, payroll specialists, compliance and audit experts, financial analysts, and fintech experts

experts Elite Technical Talent — full-stack developers, embedded engineering teams, and high-impact specialists across cloud, AI, and data

What Gets Verified at Every Placement

Human presence, confirmed in person

Physical location of the candidate

Name match against a government-issued ID

This is not a background check. It does not verify employment history, credentials, or eligibility. It confirms one thing that no digital tool can: the person is physically real and located where they say they are.

Employers ready to scale with verified remote talent can get started at ontracsolutions.net.

About Ontrac Solutions

Innovate. Create. Elevate. Ontrac Solutions is a Chicago-based hands-on technology partner and staff augmentation firm serving private equity-backed and mid-market enterprises. With 10 years of excellence, 35+ clients served, and a global team of 40+, Ontrac helps organizations modernize legacy systems, operationalize AI, and scale their teams with IT, Finance, and Elite Technical talent. Ontrac builds and executes, delivering strategic outcomes that last.

About PinpointVerify

PinpointVerify is the first nationwide service providing in-person, notarized verification of employee location and physical presence, purpose-built for the remote hiring era. Learn more at pinpointverify.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Siciliano, Ontrac Solutions, 1 872-285-5044, [email protected], https://ontracsolutions.net/

SOURCE Ontrac Solutions