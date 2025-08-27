OnviSource and CallForce Announce Global Partnership To Transform BPO to BFO across South Africa and Global Markets

"Their Agentic AI technology aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional service at the business functional level while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency". Post this

"Driven by advances in artificial intelligence and automation technology, such as OnviSource's OmVista Agentic AI, the traditional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry is undergoing a profound evolution, transforming into a new outsourcing concept called Business Function Outsourcing (BFO)," said Ray Naeini, CEO and Chairman at OnviSource. "In this new model, conventional process-focused outsourcing BPOs are replaced with comprehensive functional ownership models, and we are thrilled to partner with CallForce as they embark on this transformative journey."

CallForce as a BFO will use advanced AI and automation technologies from OnviSource, combined with human-in-the-loop approaches, to deliver autonomous functional management with outcome-based accountability. This transformation enables client organizations to outsource complete business functions—from customer experience to business function management—without incurring the expense of internal management structures and overhead. The OmVista Agentic AI solution is specifically designed to transform BPOs to BFOs successfully, empowering CallForce to automate complex workflows, enhance decision-making processes, and deliver superior customer experiences across all service lines.

"Selecting OnviSource as our AI Partner represents a pivotal moment in our company's evolution," said Candice Roberts, CEO at CallForce BPO. "Their Agentic AI technology aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional service at the business functional level while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency. We're confident this partnership will strengthen our position as a new BFO and market leader in South Africa and globally."

OnviSource's OmVista AI technology is supported by its Business Analytics Service (BAS), which combines OmVista with Human-in-the-Loop capabilities, allowing for the acquisition of AI solutions risk-free. When combined with CallForce's advanced BPO services, utilizing the best practices in people, processes, and technologies, it will create an outsourcing service far beyond the traditional BPOs, in which clients can outsource not only their business processes, but their entire business functions without the need to form large and expensive internal organizations to manage the outsourced business processes.

"The BFO represents the future of strategic outsourcing, where success is measured not by process efficiency but by functional excellence and strategic value creation, and CallForce demonstrates its pioneering leadership in this industry-wide transformation," added Ray Naeini. "This partnership also demonstrates OnviSource's commitment to empowering South African outsourcing companies to compete globally and attract more outsourcing business from around the world."

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering AI-powered intelligent transformation for contact centers. We elevate agents to Super Agents and customer experience to Super CX. Our OmVista solutions unify, capture, analyze, engage, translate, augment, and automate data and processes, empowering agents to meet and exceed performance requirements and customer expectations while improving operational efficiency and delivering a holistic view of the business.

Our AI Academy organization provides Business Analytics Services (BAS), delivering AI, analytics, and automation technologies supported by expert consultation, hands-on implementation, and the proven expertise of our data science team. Through AI Academy, each solution is thoughtfully tailored to meet our customers' functional, operational, financial, and organizational needs, ensuring a personalized, value-driven approach to intelligent transformation.

About CallForce Outsourcing Specialists

CallForce Outsourcing Specialists has been powering world-class customer experiences since 1999 helping brands connect, engage and grow in markets across Asia, Africa, UK, Australia and the USA. From our state-of-the-art sites in Cape Town, Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal, we deliver high-impact contact center solutions backed by advanced technology and infrastructure built to international standards.

South Africa gives us a winning edge in an accessible, rich talent pool of skilled, English-speaking and multilingual professionals who are accent-neutral, tech-savvy and driven by a culture of excellence in customer service and sales. But our real superpower is agility. We adapt fast, scale smart, and blend people, process and technology in ways that fuel growth and keep our clients ahead of the curve.

With CallForce, you're not just outsourcing; you're gaining a partner who turns customer interactions into a competitive advantage, driving results that matter at every stage of the journey.

