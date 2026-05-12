OnviSource and CallForce Joint Venture Launches OnviForce™ Globally, an AI-native, Outcome-Based Business Function Outsourcing (BFO) Supporting 11 South African Languages

"The future of outsourcing is not about volume, adding headcount, or doing more work—it's about delivering the client's desired outcomes with quality," said Ray Naeini, Chairman and CEO of OnviSource. Post this

OnviForce represents a transformative step beyond traditional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), introducing a new model in which business functions are operated through AI-native platforms, combined with outcome-based outsourcing innovations and expertise, delivering measurable outcomes rather than task-based services.

OnviForce redefines outsourcing from BPO to AI-native BFO. Traditional outsourcing models have focused on executing tasks and processes. OnviForce redefines this approach by offering AI-native BFO, where:

AI is natively embedded at the core of operations—not added on

Decisions, workflows, and performance optimization are driven in real time

Outsourcing service delivery is measured by business outcomes, not activity, labor, or volume

Clients can outsource their entire function to deliver the desired outcomes, not just tasks that still need to be managed by clients

"The future of outsourcing is not about volume, adding headcount, or doing more work—it's about delivering the client's desired outcomes with quality," said Ray Naeini, Chairman and CEO of OnviSource. "Using OnviForce, the businesses operate natively through AI, not just powered by AI. AI-Powered is like a car with GPS added. AI-native is a self-driving car. With OnviForce, we are transforming the outsourcing model from using AI tools and being a task or labor model to AI-native virtual teammates from OnviSource working along with the proven outsourcing innovations and expertise from CallForce to deliver clients' desired outcomes."

OnviForce's AI-native BFO services have already been successfully trialed and adopted by a nationwide wireless provider in South Africa, demonstrating the model's ability to deliver measurable improvements in agent performance, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

"Through the OnviForce joint venture, CallForce has evolved from a traditional BPO provider into a next-generation AI-native BFO organization, empowered to deliver outcome-driven outsourcing programs that are scalable, optimized by native AI, and capable of high-performance service delivery," said Candice Roberts, CEO of CallForce. "OnviForce will offer a broad range of outcome-based services for different industry sectors, including Telecommunications, Banking and Insurance, EdTech, E-commerce, Logistics, Energy, and many more. These services are designed to deliver measurable business outcomes, not just operational execution."

At the core of OnviForce is OnviSource's OmVista™ Platform, a next-generation Agentic AI ecosystem that "Un-Tools AI" and delivers AI solutions not as AI tools but as virtual, governed, intelligent, and autonomous AI teammates that continuously learn and evolve, providing outcomes in real time and afterward. These capabilities enable organizations to go beyond post-interaction analysis to real-time performance optimization. OnviForce leverages CallForce's leading outsourcing capabilities, combining the right people with optimized processes and enhanced by the OmVista Platform and cutting-edge technology, to deliver exceptional customer brand experiences and clients' desired outcomes.

OnviForce establishes a new benchmark in the outsourcing industry by integrating AI natively into operations, transitioning from process execution to outcome ownership, and delivering continuous, real-time performance improvement. It is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, customized contact center and business function solutions from South Africa to the global market.

"With OnviForce, we are not just enhancing outsourcing—we are redefining it," expressed collectively by Ray Naeini and Candice Roberts. "This is the future of Business Function Outsourcing, and we are proud to lead this transformation from South Africa to the world."

About OnviSource

OnviSource brings over 21 years of contact center expertise, evolving from analytics and automation into AI-native, outcome-driven solutions. Pioneering its "Un-Tooling AI" strategy, OnviSource transforms AI from standalone tools into intelligent Virtual Teammates—working alongside employees to enhance agent performance, customer experience, and operational outcomes in real time and post-interaction.

At the core is the OmVista Platform™, a closed-loop, AI-native system that turns fragmented data into real-time, measurable business results through analytics, automation, and continuous learning and evolving.

Backed by its AI Academy and HumAgentic™ AI Services, OnviSource ensures risk-free adoption of AI solutions by offering AI-readiness consultative services, a problem-solution alignment process, proof of value, and ROI-driven deployment—delivering on its mission: Delivering AI-native, Pragmatic, and Outcome-Driven Solutions that are Conversational, Humanized, and Risk-Free, Enabling Performance, Not Just Measuring it.

About CallForce Outsourcing Specialist

CallForce is an award-winning Business Function Outsourcer (BFO), provider, and digital transformation specialist, redefining omni-channel customer engagement through agile technology and human expertise. Headquartered in South Africa with world-class operational sites in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, CallForce delivers scalable, high-performance outsourcing services to clients across the UK, USA, Europe, and international markets.

Powered by its proprietary AI platform, OnviForce, and a hybrid talent model combining data scientists, AI engineers, and experienced CX professionals, CallForce partners with organisations across telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce to drive revenue growth, enhance customer engagement, and improve efficiency. CallForce holds HIPAA, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR certifications.

Media Contact

Francisca Crous-Alegria, OnviSource, Inc., 1 469-241-9263, [email protected], www.onvisource.com

Roshan Sookdeo, CallForce Outsourcing Specialist, 27 11 519 9900, [email protected], https://callforceoutsourcing.com/

SOURCE OnviSource, Inc.