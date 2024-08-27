OnviSource and IPFone Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Intelligent Automation and Advanced Analytics for Cloud Unified Communication Solutions

Together, OnviSource and IPFone are paving the way for a new generation of intelligent transformation solutions that go beyond incremental improvements to help contact centers and enterprises achieve excellence for their workforce, customers, and business. Post this

When combined with IPFone's unified business communication platform, OnviSource solutions enable contact centers and enterprises to gain a comprehensive understanding of the operational insights, problems, trends, patterns, and root causes affecting the top and bottom lines, fully assess and improve employee performance, and manage customer lifetime value effectively.

"Adding hyper and meta-analytics as well as intelligent automation solutions further extends the business value of our solutions for our customers beyond unified business communication and empowers them to improve their workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity," said Damian Chmielewski, President and CEO for IPFone. "This partnership enables us to fulfill our mission of providing the most complete, enterprise-wide solutions for the essential functions of our customers' businesses."

By partnering with OnviSource, IPFone is taking a leadership role in the unified business communication industry to address its customers' challenges, beyond the consolidation of their communications, and offer integrated solutions that analyze the content processed and managed by their UCaaS to create actionable knowledge, and even automate the actions, collectively delivering high performance, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

"Our collaboration with IPFone, combining our AI-driven hyper and meta-analytics and intelligent automation with IPFone's advanced unified communications, offers significant benefits, including enhanced decision-making, greater management of customer lifetime value, increased operational efficiency, cost reductions, and improved workforce performance," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Revenue Officer at OnviSource. "This partnership introduces a new level of business value for contact centers and enterprises."

Together, OnviSource and IPFone are paving the way for a new generation of intelligent transformation solutions that go beyond incremental improvements to help contact centers and enterprises achieve excellence for the workforce, customers, and business.

About IPFone

As a leading provider of cloud communication services, IPFone has been at the forefront of delivering innovative Cisco cloud solutions like UCaaS, Webex, Contact Center, Internet, SD-WAN & Security for over 25 years. Committed to innovative technology and customer satisfaction, IPFone is dedicated to empowering organizations with the most advanced cloud communication solutions available.

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator that delivers intelligent transformation to contact centers and enterprises. We enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of any business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. Our AI-driven analytics and automation solutions provide unparalleled insights that drive business decisions for exceptional business outcomes. OnviSource's solutions connect, unify, analyze, and automate enterprise 3rd party siloed data and processes to bring together a holistic view of the business and operation for improved customer experience, enhanced employee performance and engagement, and increased business productivity. All are tailored to fit customers' specific needs: functionally, operationally, financially, and even emotionally.

Media Contact:

Heather Turbeville

VP of Marketing

OnviSource

[email protected]

SOURCE OnviSource