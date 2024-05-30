OnviSource and its parent company, Omvix, announce the formation of the EMERGE Global Member Association for Excellence

By joining EMERGE, members become integral parts of a global community, driving excellence in contact centers and enterprises and making a difference on a global scale. Post this

EMERGE will offer its members a comprehensive range of benefits, all designed to enhance operations and drive excellence. From optimized communication and collaboration venues to engagement with subject matter experts and industry leaders, the dissemination of AI-driven knowledge and actionable insights, implementation of best practices, and effectiveness tracking and assessment, EMERGE is committed to supporting its members in their pursuit of excellence.

"EMERGE will unify the three critical components of contact center and enterprise ecosystems on a worldwide basis," stated Ray Naeini, CEO and Chairman of OnviSource and Omvix. "EMERGE will provide online and in-person outlets for contact centers and enterprises to exchange opportunities and share knowledge, for associations to learn, standardize, and disseminate knowledge, and for solution providers to implement shared knowledge and to develop and deliver next-generation solutions that empower excellence."

EMERGE will consist of tailored forums aligned with BPOs, contact centers, enterprises, TAS, and teleservice organizations to connect peers and exchange and establish ideas and best practices on a global basis. Cross-industry events, webinars, and business insight programs will standardize excellence across workforce performance, engagement, and experience - customer experience, retention and loyalty – business productivity and automation - regulatory and compliance - and other key topics. Furthermore, EMERGE will provide global members with opportunities to unify products from various vendors to eliminate siloed solutions, identify growth opportunities, and protect their business and industry with support from advocacy groups. It forms an effective venue for regional associations in North America, EMEA, APAC, and CALA to globalize their best practices, benefiting others worldwide.

EMERGE membership will be formed by established, innovative, rising, and emerging companies, think tanks, and industry leaders globally and will compromise of three main groups:

Core Group—This group receives, exchanges, and collaborates with knowledge, best practices, and sales opportunities and includes Contact Centers, Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), Telephone Answering Services (TAS), Emerging Teleservices, and various Enterprises.

Association Group—The Association Group provides the Core Group with industry and business knowledge, best practices, and standardized operating methods. It comprises Users' Associations, Industry Associations, Industry and Government Advocacy Groups, Special Interest Groups, etc.

Solution Group—This group is formed by vendors, service providers, and technology suppliers. It provides the Core Group with the knowledge of relevant solutions in business services, software, AI, analytics, automation, cloud applications, and other contact center and enterprise applications.

EMERGE, founded by Omvix, and operating as an Omvix company, maintains its independence and transparency while closely collaborating with OnviSource, another Omvix company. This strategic partnership allows EMERGE to pilot new ideas, showcase best practices, and draw on the major expertise, knowledge, and solutions from OnviSource, a company with 20 years of experience and diverse clients spanning BPOs, teleservice companies, and enterprise contact centers globally. In addition to the partnership with all member companies, collaboration with OnviSource ensures that EMERGE is uniquely positioned to empower its members to achieve excellence, backed by the confidence of OnviSource's proven track record.

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator that delivers intelligent transformation to contact centers and enterprises. We enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of any business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. Our AI-driven analytics and automation solutions provide unparalleled insights that drive business decisions for exceptional business outcomes. OnviSource's solutions connect, unify, analyze, and automate enterprise 3rd party siloed data and processes to bring together a holistic view of the business and operation for improved customer experience, enhanced employee performance and engagement, and increased business productivity. All are tailored to fit customers' specific needs: functionally, operationally, financially, and even emotionally. Learn more at onvisource.com.

About Omvix

Omvix Group, Inc., a Texas corporation founded in 2002, offers business capital investment and business management services to telecom and software companies facing financial and operations challenges. It successfully transforms these companies from purely innovative entrepreneurship to established and growing business entities with the potential for a substantial return on investment.

Omvix Group, Inc. combines the power of capital investment and directly engaged business management models to complement a company's focus on innovation and technology, thereby successfully transforming the company's innovative strategies into an established business. Omvix's model differentiates from conventional venture capital and capital investment organizations by offering innovative capital investments and a strong in-house management team to ensure a successful transformation. Omvix provides such transformation through three main business channels: Omvix Enterprise Capital Management, Omvix Paradigm Business Management, and Omvix Advantage Management Consulting.

