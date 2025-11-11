OnviSource and SpitFire Partner to Empower Contact Centers with OnviSource's OmVista Agentic AI and Business Analytics Services

"Partnering with OnviSource allows us to offer far more than outbound dialing technology—it allows us to deliver intelligent, insight-driven performance management to our customers," said Michael Henochowicz, Chief Executive Officer of SpitFire. Post this

The integration will allow SpitFire users to:

Analyze and optimize ICPs (Ideal Customer Profiles) to target the right customers with the highest likelihood of conversion.

Real-time agent assist and guidance to improve the performance of agents

Capture and analyze all outbound interactions, using real-time or post-call QA and AI-driven insights to identify success factors, compliance issues, and performance opportunities.

Automate agent wrap-up and post-call tasks, reducing manual effort, eliminating delays, and minimizing human error.

Boost agent throughput and productivity by 30–60%, enabling teams to process more calls with the same resources, while improving call quality, compliance, and outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with SpitFire to bring the power of OmVista Agentic AI and our Business Analytics Services to their customers." Commented Francisca Alegria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource. "This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission—to help contact centers achieve superior performance and customer experience through an empathetic balance of AI automation and human expertise."

By blending AI intelligence with human validation—defined by OnviSource as Empathetic Integration of Agentic AI and Human Expertise—the partnership ensures SpitFire's customers benefit from both machine efficiency and human empathy in every interaction. SpitFire's outbound solutions, now empowered by OmVista Agentic AI, will enable clients to transform their outbound operations from volume-driven to outcome-driven efficiency.

"Partnering with OnviSource allows us to offer far more than outbound dialing technology—it allows us to deliver intelligent, insight-driven performance management to our customers," said Michael Henochowicz, Chief Executive Officer of SpitFire. "By integrating OmVista Agentic AI, our users can now analyze their outreach, gain real-time performance insights, and automate time-consuming tasks. Together, we're empowering contact centers to achieve higher success rates, improved agent productivity, and lower operational costs."

OnviSource's Business Analytics Service (BAS) provides complementary and consultative services delivered by its AI Academy experts to SpitFire clients, including presale problem-solution analysis, ROI calculations, and proof-of-concepts, as well as post-sale services consisting of customization, AI model optimizations, and onboarding to deliver the ROIs in production.

About OnviSource

OnviSource delivers next-generation Agentic AI, Analytics, and Automation solutions that elevate contact centers to Super Agents, Super CX, and Super Ops. Its flagship platform, OmVista, unifies real-time analytics, automation, and agent engagement under an empathetic, human-in-the-loop framework.

Through its Business Analytics Services (BAS), OnviSource combines AI technology with consultative expertise to deliver actionable outcomes, not just software tools.

For more information, visit www.onvisource.com

About SpitFire

SpitFire is a leading provider of outbound communication and dialing solutions for contact centers, sales teams, and business process organizations. SpitFire's platforms enable efficient, scalable, and compliant outbound engagement, helping businesses reach more prospects, increase conversions, and enhance customer interactions through technology-driven solutions.

For more information, visit www.spitfiredialers.com

