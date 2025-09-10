OnviSource and Square Root Data Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered and Enterprise-Wide Actionable Insights and Automation in South Africa

"Our expertise in the analytics behind decision driving data in South Africa, paired with OnviSource's multichannel interaction and desktop analytics, enables enterprise-wide insights that drive measurable business outcomes." Post this

"As we continue demonstrating our commitment to South African businesses, we are excited to join forces with Square Root Data Analytics," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource. "Their expertise in advanced data analytics, combined with our AI-powered multichannel interaction and desktop analytics, creates a powerful synergy that delivers unprecedented value to enterprises seeking comprehensive, data-driven decision-making and operational excellence."

Through this partnership, Square Root will incorporate OnviSource's proven technologies for voice, chat, email, screen, and desktop analytics into its service portfolio, enabling its customers to uncover patterns, inefficiencies, and opportunities hidden within their operational and customer interaction ecosystems.

"Partnering with OnviSource allows us to extend our analytics capabilities far beyond traditional data sets," said Lance Mitchell, CEO of Square Root Analytics. "Our expertise in the analytics behind decision driving data in South Africa, paired with OnviSource's multichannel interaction and desktop analytics, enables enterprise-wide insights that drive measurable business outcomes."

The joint solution will target industries such as business process outsourcing (BPOs), financial services, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, and contact centers — all of which require deep operational intelligence, enhanced customer experience, and performance optimization. This collaboration also marks a significant step in expanding OnviSource's global footprint, as the company continues to partner with innovative and value-driven analytics firms around the world.

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering AI-powered intelligent transformation for contact centers. We elevate agents to Super Agents and customer experience to Super CX. Our OmVista solutions unify, capture, analyze, engage, translate, augment, and automate data and processes, empowering agents to meet and exceed performance requirements and customer expectations while improving operational efficiency and delivering a holistic view of the business.

Our AI Academy organization provides Business Analytics Services (BAS), delivering AI, analytics, and automation technologies supported by expert consultation, hands-on implementation, and the proven expertise of our data science team. Through AI Academy, each solution is thoughtfully tailored to meet our customers' functional, operational, financial, and organizational needs, ensuring a personalized, value-driven approach to intelligent transformation. Visit www.onvisource.com to learn more.

About Square Root Data Analytics

Square Root Data Analytics is a South Africa-based analytics and business intelligence firm that empowers organizations with custom, data-driven strategies. By applying advanced data science, statistical modeling, and visualization techniques, Square Root helps clients make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. Learn more at https://sqranalytics.co.za.

Media Contact:

Francisca Crous-Alegria

Chief Operating Officer

OnviSource, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 469-x241-9263

Media Contact

Francisca Crous Alegria, OnviSource, 1 3109900884, [email protected], www.onvisource.com

SOURCE OnviSource