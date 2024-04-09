OnviSource and Telviva Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced Analytics as Part of Telviva Unified Communication Services

The strategic partnership between OnviSource and Telviva marks a significant milestone in the evolution of advanced analytics and unified communications solutions for contact centers and enterprises. Post this

Nexe`llecta goes beyond conventional analytics solutions to deliver remarkable advantages in predictive analytics, QA and compliance management, sentiment and trend analysis, call summaries, and more. When offered with Telviva's leading unified business communication platform, contact centers and enterprises can obtain a holistic view of the performance of their agents, teams, and locations across all omnichannel interactions, identify trends that impact the top and bottom line of their business, and understand the full scope of their employee performance; as well as customer sentiment, loyalty, and churn risks.

"We are excited to add the advanced capabilities of OnviSource's interaction and data analytics platform to our suite of offerings for new and existing customers," said David Meintjes, Chief Executive Officer for Telviva. "It further enhances our vision to provide the most intelligent and end-to-end solutions to transform and optimize employee performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity."

By analyzing Telviva's unified communication data using AI-driven analytics and automation, organizations can gain valuable insights into trends, patterns, and sentiments across various communication channels. This information enables informed decision-making, allowing leaders to identify opportunities, anticipate challenges, and optimize business strategies.

"Our partnership with Telviva and the unification of our AI-driven analytics and automation with Telviva's advanced unified communications can yield a broad range of benefits for enhanced decision-making, improved customer experience, operational efficiency, predictive insights, cost reduction, and compliance and risk management," noted Ray Naeini, Chairman & CEO at OnviSource. "The alignment between Telviva and OnviSource brings forward a new level of business value for customers."

The strategic partnership between OnviSource and Telviva marks a significant milestone in the evolution of advanced analytics and unified communications solutions for contact centers and enterprises. This partnership aims to empower contact centers and enterprises with unparalleled insights and intelligence. Together, OnviSource and Telviva are paving the way for a new generation of intelligent solutions that drive tangible business value and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Telviva

Telviva is a market leader in cloud-based communications and strives to enable better quality conversations for businesses through multiple channels.

Seamlessly integrating voice calls, PBX, video conferencing, instant messaging, contact centre, and business intelligence into one single service, Telviva simplifies collaboration, boosts productivity, and enhances customer experiences. Delivered as a managed service, the secure solution integrates with CRMs and other cloud tools, providing historical context for informed interactions. www.telviva.co.za

About OnviSource

OnviSource is a global innovator delivering intelligent transformation for contact centers and enterprises. We enable organizations to achieve excellence in the three most impactful areas of any business – workforce performance, customer loyalty, and business productivity. Our AI-driven analytics and automation solutions provide the unparalleled insights that drive business decisions for exceptional business outcomes. OnviSource's solutions connect, unify, analyze, and automate enterprise 3rd party siloed data and processes to bring together a holistic view of the business and operation for improved customer experiences, enhanced employee performance and engagement, and increase business productivity. All tailored to fit customers' business: functionally, operationally, financially, and emotionally. Learn more at onvisource.com.

Media Contact

Heather Turbeville, VP Marketing & Customer Success, OnviSource, Inc., 1 469.241.9200, [email protected], https://www.onvisource.com/

SOURCE OnviSource, Inc.